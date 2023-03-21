Crashing through nakas, brandishing weapons and switching vehicles…Punjab police affidavit in court reveals details of Amritpal’s chase

Tribune News Service

Vijay Mohan

Chandigarh, March 21

Crashing through police check posts, brandishing weapons and switching vehicles…an affidavit submitted in the Punjab and Haryana High Court on Tuesday has revealed details of Amritpal Singh’s chase by the Punjab Police before he gave them the slip.

Amritpal Singh, who heads the Waris Punjab De outfit and is named in several FIRs, has been on the run from the law for the past four days. Based on a habeas corpus petition alleging his illegal detention by the police, the High Court had on March 19 directed the police to file an affidavit in response thereof.

On police action, the affidavit said the operation to arrest and detain Amritpal and others was launched on March 18. A naka was laid by personnel from Khilchian Police Station (rural) in Amritsar District in its area of jurisdiction.

Amritpal Singh and his associates were travelling in a Mercedes car, bearing a Haryana registration number, along with a three other vehicles including two Ford Endeavours and a Hyundai Creta.

“They were directed by the police party to stop at the naka, but instead of stopping the

vehicles, the cavalcade broke through and escaped from the check post,” the police affidavit states.

An FIR under provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act was registered in this regard against Amritpal Singh and others on the same day. All the adjoining police stations and districts were alerted to trace and locate the above mentioned vehicles.

While Amritpal Singh and his associates were on the run, they were spotted driving rashly and negligently near the Government School at Salema village under Police Station Mehatpur in Jalandhar district in a chocolate coloured Isuzu pick-up bearing a Punjab registration number.

“Amritpal was carrying one .315 rifle and brandishing the same with an objective of creating fear amongst public. He and others abandoned the car and fled from the spot,” the affidavit states.

Upon search of the above said vehicle, one kirpan, one walkie-talkie set, one .315 bore rifle along with 57 live cartridges were recovered from the car, following which another FIR under provisions of the IPC and the Arms Act was registered at Jalandhar.

The affidavit reveals that Amritpal Singh Sandhu alias Amritpal Singh is permanent resident of Jallupur Khera under Police Station Khilchian, in Amritsar district (rural). According to the police, he has been professing radical ideology and raised the demand of secession of Punjab from India. He has been actively and has been acting in a manner prejudicial to the security of the state and maintenance of public order.

According to the affidavit of Senior Superintendent of Police (Amritsar Rural), Satinder Singh, an order to detain radical preacher Amritpal Singh under the stringent National Security Act was issued by the Amritsar district magistrate on Saturday.

A non-bailable warrant was also issued against the Khalistan sympathiser on Monday, said the police officer's affidavit.

“He has been actively abetting/provoking/motivating/conspiring to wage war against the state for a separate nation by the name of 'Khalistan'. He has been acting in manner prejudicial to the security of the state and maintenance of public order,” said the affidavit.

It also mentioned how Amritpal and his supporters stormed the Ajnala police station on February 23, besides stating that so far six FIRs have been registered against the preacher and his associates.

A detention proposal to detain Amritpal was prepared and sent on March 17 to Amritsar district magistrate, who considered the same and issued detention orders under section 3(2) of the National Security Act, 1980 for detaining the radical preacher on March 18, said the affidavit.

It said despite conducting raids, Amritpal could not be detained so far and is absconding and concealing himself. The judicial magistrate first class Baba Bakala, Amritsar issued non-bailable warrants against Amritpal on March 20, it added.

Police rejected the petitioner's allegations that Amritpal was detained in the area of Shahkot in Jalandhar.

