 Crashing through nakas, brandishing weapons and switching vehicles…Punjab police affidavit in court reveals details of Amritpal’s chase : The Tribune India

Crashing through nakas, brandishing weapons and switching vehicles…Punjab police affidavit in court reveals details of Amritpal’s chase

As per affidavit, order to detain Amritpal under NSA were issued by Amritsar district magistrate on Saturday

Crashing through nakas, brandishing weapons and switching vehicles…Punjab police affidavit in court reveals details of Amritpal’s chase

Photo used for representational purpose only. File Photo



Tribune News Service

Vijay Mohan

Chandigarh, March 21

Crashing through police check posts, brandishing weapons and switching vehicles…an affidavit submitted in the Punjab and Haryana High Court on Tuesday has revealed details of Amritpal Singh’s chase by the Punjab Police before he gave them the slip.

Amritpal Singh, who heads the Waris Punjab De outfit and is named in several FIRs, has been on the run from the law for the past four days. Based on a habeas corpus petition alleging his illegal detention by the police, the High Court had on March 19 directed the police to file an affidavit in response thereof.

On police action, the affidavit said the operation to arrest and detain Amritpal and others was launched on March 18. A naka was laid by personnel from Khilchian Police Station (rural) in Amritsar District in its area of jurisdiction.

Amritpal Singh and his associates were travelling in a Mercedes car, bearing a Haryana registration number, along with a three other vehicles including two Ford Endeavours and a Hyundai Creta.

“They were directed by the police party to stop at the naka, but instead of stopping the

vehicles, the cavalcade broke through and escaped from the check post,” the police affidavit states.

An FIR under provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act was registered in this regard against Amritpal Singh and others on the same day. All the adjoining police stations and districts were alerted to trace and locate the above mentioned vehicles.

While Amritpal Singh and his associates were on the run, they were spotted driving rashly and negligently near the Government School at Salema village under Police Station Mehatpur in Jalandhar district in a chocolate coloured Isuzu pick-up bearing a Punjab registration number.

“Amritpal was carrying one .315 rifle and brandishing the same with an objective of creating fear amongst public. He and others abandoned the car and fled from the spot,” the affidavit states.

Upon search of the above said vehicle, one kirpan, one walkie-talkie set, one .315 bore rifle along with 57 live cartridges were recovered from the car, following which another FIR under provisions of the IPC and the Arms Act was registered at Jalandhar.

The affidavit reveals that Amritpal Singh Sandhu alias Amritpal Singh is permanent resident of Jallupur Khera under Police Station Khilchian, in Amritsar district (rural). According to the police, he has been professing radical ideology and raised the demand of secession of Punjab from India. He has been actively and has been acting in a manner prejudicial to the security of the state and maintenance of public order.

According to the affidavit of Senior Superintendent of Police (Amritsar Rural), Satinder Singh, an order to detain radical preacher Amritpal Singh under the stringent National Security Act was issued by the Amritsar district magistrate on Saturday.

A non-bailable warrant was also issued against the Khalistan sympathiser on Monday, said the police officer's affidavit.

“He has been actively abetting/provoking/motivating/conspiring to wage war against the state for a separate nation by the name of 'Khalistan'. He has been acting in manner prejudicial to the security of the state and maintenance of public order,” said the affidavit.

It also mentioned how Amritpal and his supporters stormed the Ajnala police station on February 23, besides stating that so far six FIRs have been registered against the preacher and his associates.

A detention proposal to detain Amritpal was prepared and sent on March 17 to Amritsar district magistrate, who considered the same and issued detention orders under section 3(2) of the National Security Act, 1980 for detaining the radical preacher on March 18, said the affidavit.

It said despite conducting raids, Amritpal could not be detained so far and is absconding and concealing himself. The judicial magistrate first class Baba Bakala, Amritsar issued non-bailable warrants against Amritpal on March 20, it added.

Police rejected the petitioner's allegations that Amritpal was detained in the area of Shahkot in Jalandhar.

#Amritpal Singh #punjab police

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Chandigarh

Mobile internet services to remain suspended in 4 Punjab districts, parts of Mohali, Amritsar districts till Thursday noon

2
Punjab

PM's security breach in Ferozepur: Then DGP Sidharth Chattopadhyaya, two other IPS officers face major penalty

3
Punjab Police Crackdown on Waris punjab de

Amritpal Singh's journey: From polytechnic dropout, truck driver in Dubai to pro-Khalistan activist

4
Himachal

Snowfall in Kufri, Narkanda of Shimla district; moderate to heavy rains in several other areas of Himachal

5
Diaspora

Pro-Khalistan protesters tried to set on fire India's consulate in San Francisco

6
Punjab

High Court raps Punjab govt over inability to nab Amritpal Singh, seeks status report on police operations

7
Chandigarh

Internet shutdown takes toll on biz, residents’ routine in Mohali district

8
Punjab

Amritpal Singh's uncle flown to Dibrugarh jail in Assam as search for 'Waris Punjab De' chief enters day 4

9
Punjab

Amritpal Singh's uncle arrested; NSA slapped on him, 4 accomplices

10
Punjab

Amritpal Singh hid in a gurdwara, changed into western attire before escaping on a bike: Punjab Police

Don't Miss

View All
Mobile internet to remain suspended in 4 Punjab districts, parts of Amritsar, Mohali till Thursday noon
Chandigarh

Mobile internet services to remain suspended in 4 Punjab districts, parts of Mohali, Amritsar districts till Thursday noon

Seeking blessings
Lifestyle

Guneet Monga visits Amritsar's Golden Temple with her Oscar trophy

Canadian diaspora concerned over suspension of mobile internet in Punjab
Diaspora

Canadian diaspora concerned over suspension of mobile internet in Punjab

Farid: An enduring legacy
Features

Sheikh Farid: An enduring legacy

Watch: Video showing Amritpal sitting in vehicle as one of his aides says Punjab Police chasing ‘bhai saab'
Jalandhar

Watch: Video shows Amritpal 'sitting' in vehicle as one of his aides says Punjab Police chasing 'bhai saab'

Amritpal evades police as they crack down on 'Waris Punjab De' head, aides; 6 associates detained
Jalandhar

Amritpal on the run as Punjab police launch crackdown against Khalistan sympathiser, his supporters

Light rain in region brings down temperatures
Punjab

Rain in region brings down temperatures

‘Antique’ Buddha idol turned into bars, 7 Hansi cops suspended
Haryana

'Antique' Buddha idol turned into metal bars, 7 Hansi cops suspended

Top News

Amritpal Singh hid in a gurdwara; changed into western attire before escaping on a bike

Amritpal Singh hid in a gurdwara, changed into western attire before escaping on a bike: Punjab Police

Earlier, Amritpal was caught in CCTV footage at a toll plaza...

Police said Amritpal might have changed appearance, release his multiple pictures from past for identification

Police say Amritpal might have changed appearance, release his multiple pictures from past for identification

Police have arrested 154 people so far but Amritpal is still...

‘What are 80,000 cops doing?’ HC takes Punjab government to task for failing to arrest Amritpal Singh

High Court raps Punjab govt over inability to nab Amritpal Singh, seeks status report on police operations

Stringent National Security Act has been invoked against Amr...

Will take strict action against anyone who tries to disturb peace, harmony in Punjab: CM Bhagwant Mann

Won't let anyone disturb peace in Punjab, says CM Bhagwant Mann on crackdown against Amritpal Singh

In his first reaction to the police action, the CM releases ...

Mobile internet to remain suspended in 4 Punjab districts, parts of Amritsar, Mohali till Thursday noon

Mobile internet services to remain suspended in 4 Punjab districts, parts of Mohali, Amritsar districts till Thursday noon

Mobile internet services in the remaining areas of the state...


Cities

View All

Amritpal’s associate Lovepreet Toofan, who was released following storming of Ajnala police station, goes into hiding

Amritpal’s associate Lovepreet Toofan, who was released following storming of Ajnala police station, goes into hiding

Rain flattens wheat crop

Road rage: Several booked in attempt to murder, firing case

L20 calls for plugging gender gap, portability of social security

Net ban inconveniences people

60 high-risk criminals lodged in Bathinda jail’s ‘dead zone’

60 high-risk criminals including Lawrence Bishnoi, Jaggu Bhagwanpuria lodged in Bathinda jail's 'dead zone'

Minor girls run away from home to meet jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in Bathinda

Mobile internet to remain suspended in 4 Punjab districts, parts of Amritsar, Mohali till Thursday noon

Mobile internet services to remain suspended in 4 Punjab districts, parts of Mohali, Amritsar districts till Thursday noon

Mohali's Airport Road fully opened for traffic, protesters evicted from Sohana Chowk

Internet shutdown takes toll on biz, residents’ routine in Mohali district

Chandigarh: ‘0008’ fetches Rs 25.43 lakh, second highest bid

2 youths arrested for duping private bank of Rs 18.92 lakh in Chandigarh

Delhi Budget approved by Home Ministry, say LG office sources

Delhi Budget approved by Home Ministry, say LG office sources

Delhi excise policy case: Sisodia says cooperated in probe, CBI opposes his bail plea

Please don't stop Delhi budget, Arvind Kejriwal writes to PM Modi

Ruckus in Delhi assembly as BJP, AAP MLAs engage in war of words

Delhi Economic Survey: Govt’s tax collection increases 36%, per capita income rises 14.18%

Ahead of poll, Jalandhar district gets Rs 95-crore grant from state

Ahead of poll, Jalandhar district gets Rs 95-crore grant from state

Amritpal Singh's uncle Harjit took shelter at Uddowal village

Officials pulled up for not sending pension files to PSPCL headquarters

Flag marches continue in Jalandhar

Administration convenes peace panel meeting in Nawanshahr

223 full-grown trees to face axe for rly station upgrade

223 full-grown trees to face axe for rly station upgrade

Waste accumulation reduced at hydel plant post drive: Officials

Four supporters of Waris Punjab De chief arrested

Man held with heroin

Khanna police nab another member of Kang gang

Patiala MC chargesheets 2 building inspectors

Patiala MC chargesheets 2 building inspectors

Rain batters region, leaves Patiala roads waterlogged

Punjabi University employees, students continue protest over grants in Patiala

TIET, Patiala, launches e-library portal

‘Publication of research papers rigorous process’