National Security Act slapped on Amritpal’s five associates, Punjab police suspect 'ISI angle'

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 20

While Khalistan sympathiser and ‘Waris Punjab De’ chief Amritpal Singh is still absconding, 114 persons have been arrested so far in connection with the March 18 onward crackdown on Khalistani activists, said Punjab Police spokesperson IG Sukchain Singh Gill here today.

Punjab Police spokesperson IG Sukchain Singh Gill (L) and Amritpal Singh.

The IG’s statement that Amritpal remains an absconder comes 48 hours after police attempted to nab Amritpal Singh in Jalandhar.

Meanwhile, in major action, National Security Act (NSA) has been invoked on the five arrested persons. These including the four sent to Dibrugarh jail in Assam. The fifth person is Harjit Singh, a close relative of Amritpal.

The IG said Amritpal is also likely to be booked under NSA after his arrest.

IG Gill said NSA detainees not required to be presented in a court of law for remand. "The position of these detainees would be reassessed after three weeks,” he said.

“We have strong suspicion of involvement of Pakistan’s ISI besides foreign funding. The accused were using hawala channels also. We have evidence that the accused were forming ‘Anandpur Khalsa Fauj’ (AKF) of close associates of Amritpal,” the IG said.

He said six FIRs have been lodged so far against Amritpal and his associates. These include causing disharmony and obstruction in police working and attack on police, besides possessing illegal weapons. Police have also found a walkie-talkie set from one of the vehicles used by Amritpal, the IG said.

The IG stressed that there was total normalcy in Punjab and the cordon and search operation has been successful. He, however, refused to comment on suspension of Twitter handles of Punjab journalists. He claimed it could have been done to maintain public order. “Some steps are necessary to maintain law and order. Those are reviewed from time to time,” he added.

#punjab police