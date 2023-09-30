NULM manager nabbed for graft

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 29

The Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Friday arrested Sonu Goyal, District Manager at the City Mission Management (CMM) Unit of the National Urban Livelihood Mission (NULM) under the Municipal Corporation, Bathinda, for accepting a bribe of Rs 7,000.

The accused was arrested on a complaint by Gurpreet Kaur of Parasram Nagar, Bathinda. According to the complaint, Gurpreet Kaur, who had been seeking job after her husband’s death, had approached Gitanjali, the CMM of NULM in Bathinda, who directed her to meet Sonu Goyal, the District Manager.

Goyal facilitated Gurpreet Kaur’s placement on a contract basis at the Bathinda MC on a fixed monthly salary of Rs 12,000.

The complainant alleged that on receiving her September salary, Gitanjali demanded a monthly bribe of Rs 10,000. She took an initial bribe of Rs 3,000 and instructed Gurpreet Kaur to pay the remaining amount to Goyal. The latter threatened to terminate her services if she failed to pay the bribe.