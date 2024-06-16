Nurmahal woman shot dead in New Jersey, family with limited means faces bleak future

Tribune News Service

Aparna Banerji

Jalandhar, June 15

US-based Jasvir Kaur (29), who hailed from Nurmahal in Jalandhar district, was planning to surprise her parents with the news of her pregnancy, but fate had other plans.

Jasvir Kaur & Gagandeep Kaur

Jasvir and her cousin Gagandeep Kaur (20) were allegedly shot at by Jalandhar-based Gaurav Gill (21) in New Jersey, US, on Wednesday. Jasvir, who was three months’ pregnant, succumbed to her injuries, while Gagandeep survived.

The suspect being arrested by the police in New Jersey.

Gaurav, who belongs to Hussainpur village, took TOEFL classes with Gagandeep at an academy in Jalandhar where they became friends. On the day of the incident, Gaurav was allegedly trying to persuade Gagandeep to come with him. But the latter refused and called Jasvir for help. This reportedly infuriated Gaurav who took out a pistol and opened fire at them. A video footage of Gaurav being apprehended by New Jersey law enforcement officials has gone viral on social media. The incident has sent shockwaves at Gorsiyan Peeran village in Nurmahal. With their dream for a better life for their children and for themselves now shattered, the families of both cousins were inconsolable. Jasvir’s father Kewal Singh and Gagandeep’s father Nirmal Singh are brothers. Both own less than 2 acres of land each.

Jasvir’s parents said her expenses (around Rs 50 lakh) to move to the US were borne by her husband and that of Gagandeep’s by them. Speaking to a TV channel, Kewal Singh said, “We lost everything with our daughter. We do farming on a small piece of land, which is not enough to make both ends meet. Jasvir had told me not to toil hard as she would keep sending money. Our future is ruined.”

“Jasvir had been in New Jersey for nearly six years. Her husband had called her there after their wedding. They were now waiting for the Green Card. They were planning to take us to Dubai to break the news (of Jasvir’s pregnancy). Gagan had gone to the US on a study visa five months ago.”

Jasvir’s mother said, “We didn’t even know that my daughter was going to have a baby. She stood up for her sister and lost her life. The accused, about whom we never heard about, wanted to take Gagan along, but Jasvir told him to stay away. He took out a pistol and shot them. The murderer should be hanged to death.”

