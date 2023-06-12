Nursing colleges raise issues with Speaker

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 11

Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan heard the demands of nursing colleges and assured them that he would take up the issue with the Chief Minister and the Health Minister for an early resolution.

In a letter to Sandhwan, the president of the Nursing Training Institute Association, Punjab, Manjit Singh Dhillon, highlighted the increasing demand for nursing degrees among the youth and the need for nursing professionals abroad.

Dhillon said there was a need for over 40 lakh nurses in India, particularly in the post-Covid era.

He expressed concern over the mandatory test imposed by Baba Farid University of Health Sciences, Faridkot, on nursing students. He said this requirement may discourage students from other states from pursuing their nursing studies in Punjab. He said the decision could have an adverse effect on the government revenue and lead to a financial crisis for nursing colleges.