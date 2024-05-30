 Nurturing CM Sahib’s segment, says his wife at Dhuri : The Tribune India

  Punjab
  Nurturing CM Sahib's segment, says his wife at Dhuri

Nurturing CM Sahib’s segment, says his wife at Dhuri

Nurturing CM Sahib’s segment, says his wife at Dhuri

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s wife, Dr Gurpreet Mann, is emerging as the “woman who has his back”.



Tribune News Service

Ruchika M Khanna

Chandigarh, May 29

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s wife, Dr Gurpreet Mann, is emerging as the “woman who has his back”. As he tours the length and breadth of the state, seeking people’s mandate for his party, in the name of his good governance model, she has been busy holding the fort at the Chief Minister’s constituency of Dhuri.

Mann promises Rs 1,100 to women

  • Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann claimed that AAP is going to win all 13 LS seats as all sections of society have benefited due to the government’s policies during last two years
  • He also announced that the women would get Rs 1,100 per month instead of Rs 1,000 announced earlier

Holding seven or eight meetings everyday, Gurpreet, and her sister-in-law Manpreet Kaur are busy listening to the problems of voters and giving them assurances for their redressal. Clearly stating that she has no political ambitions of her own, she says that she is only meeting the voters of Dhuri, nurturing the constituency for her husband.

When asked how CM Mann reacts to her efforts, she says, “He is a busy man, but is happy that I have stepped in,” she says. She had been camping in Sangrur for the past couple of days and came to Chandigarh last night, before again scurrying off to Sangrur this morning.

Her head covered with a bright dupatta, wearing simple bright cotton suit, and hands folded, she is seen entering the election meetings with her bent head, exuding humility. She greets the elderly and hugs women.

“You are his family and by voting for Meet Hayer (referring to AAP candidate Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer), you are strengthening the CM’s hands. The stronger he and his party becomes, the more he can do for Sangrur’s development,” she asks the voters. Her address is followed by an interaction where people visit her, seeking help with issues regarding water supply, employment and some even seek her guidance for higher education of their children. She listens attentively to their problems, take their applications and promises to get things done.

Talking to The Tribune, she says, “Most applications are about drinking water supply connection to their homes. I am shocked that even after 70 years, the successive governments have failed to ensure the basic facility to people. What have they been doing all this while?,” she says.

Dr Gurpreet says that people in Dhuri bless her husband for the jobs in the government sector that are being offered without paying any bribes. “With our government giving 43,000 jobs, it has had a spiralling effect. Looking at the employment opportunities, people in Sangrur have started forcing their children to study so they can get employment later,“ she adds.

#Bhagwant Mann


