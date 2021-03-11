Nutrition funds for poor kids diverted in Punjab from 2014 to 2017

Misused to buy poor-quality containers at inflated rates: Audit

Nutrition funds for poor kids diverted in Punjab from 2014 to 2017

Photo for representational purpose only. - File photo

Tribune News Service

Karam Prakash

Patiala, August 19

Officials of the Department of Social Security and Women & Child Development allegedly diverted funds of the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS), meant for nutritional diet of poor children at anganwadi centres.

In a special audit of five districts from 2014 to 2017, the Accountant General (Audit) revealed that funds worth crores were diverted to purchase low-quality food containers at inflated rates. The five districts where the funds of the Supplementary Nutrition Programme (SNP) were diverted are Ferozepur, Gurdaspur, Fatehgarh Sahib, Ropar and SBS Nagar.

The SNP is aimed at providing diet to children below six years of age and pregnant and lactating mothers to improve their health and nutritional status. The scheme is implemented through a network of anganwadi workers under the ICDS. The audit report revealed that a scrutiny of records of the five districts revealed that the department purchased food storage containers from SNP funds in violation of the guidelines. Containers were purchased in nine districts from SNP funds. However, the AG audited only five districts because the expenditure incurred in these districts was the highest among the nine.

Asked about any action in the matter, Arvind Pal Sandhu, Director, Department of Social Security and Women & Child Development, said, “Senior officials are looking into the matter. This is a departmental issue.”

Meanwhile, Kirpa Shankar Saroj, who has been given the additional charge of Principal Secretary of the department, said he would look into the matter.

The audit noticed that the five selected districts spent Rs 807.22 lakh on a purchase order of 30,085 containers, each having a capacity of 100 kg. The rates of the containers were, however, different in different districts — ranging from Rs 2,980 to Rs 3,429.

The audit also observed that containers of almost a similar specification (90 to l 00 kg capacity) were purchased by other districts at low rates, even at Rs 814.

Had the purchases been made at a centralised place at the headquarters level, a tentative saving of Rs 707.22 lakh could have been made, the audit pointed out. The audit also pointed out that the food grain storage capacity of each container was to be of 100 kg. However, the containers were of less storage capacity than promised in the tender. Moreover, the entry of hundreds of containers was not made in the stock register.

Glaring anomalies in 5 Punjab districts

  • Ferozepur, Gurdaspur, Fatehgarh Sahib, Ropar & SBS Nagar
  • Spent Rs 807.22L on purchase order of 30,085 containers
  • Container rates varied in districts, ranging from Rs 2,980 to Rs 3,429
  • Other districts bought these at lesser rates, as low as Rs 814

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Himachal

800-metre-long railway bridge on Chakki river on Punjab-Himachal border collapses

2
Himachal

25 dead as heavy monsoon rains inflict chaos in Himachal, Uttarakhand; Odisha, Jharkhand also hit

3
Chandigarh

Honey-trapped Kharar student rescued from kidnappers

4
Chandigarh

Zirakpur: Mother of 3 ‘gangraped’, FIR lodged

5
Brand Connect

Shark Tank Keto Gummies Reviews [Weight Loss Alert] Shocking Price?

6
Punjab

Nutrition funds for poor kids diverted in Punjab from 2014 to 2017

7
Brand Connect

Tea Burn Reviews (BEAWARE!) Real Teaburn Reviews, Should You Buy It?

8
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: Three of sextortion gang nabbed

9
Punjab

Three Punjabis in fray for Brampton mayor's post

10
Punjab

Punjab government appoints over 145 law officers

Don't Miss

View All
Video: Cloudburst in Uttarakhand's Dehradun, disaster response team rushes to spot
Nation

Video: Cloudburst in Uttarakhand's Dehradun, disaster response team rushes to spot

Honey-trapped student rescued from kidnappers
Chandigarh

Honey-trapped Kharar student rescued from kidnappers

Citing security flaws, Apple tells users to install update
Nation

Citing security flaws, Apple tells users to install update

Watch: Woman falls down while deboarding moving train, CRPF personnel pulls her away to avert mishap
Trending

Watch: Woman falls down while deboarding moving train, CRPF personnel pulls her away to avert mishap

Both pilots fall asleep while flying at 37,000 feet, miss their landing
World

Pilots fall asleep while flying at 37,000 feet, miss landing

Twitterati rebukes US President Joe Biden as he coughs into fist and shakes same hand with lawmakers
Trending

Twitterati rebukes US President Joe Biden as he coughs into fist and shakes same hand with lawmakers

This border district almost went to Pak
Punjab

Border district Gurdaspur almost went to Pakistan

‘Special 26’ rerun, Nuh MC chief, aides rob firm
Haryana

'Special 26' rerun, Nuh MC chief, aides rob firm

Top News

Himachal Pradesh rain havoc: 14 feared dead in flash flood, landslide in Mandi

25 dead as heavy monsoon rains inflict chaos in Himachal, Uttarakhand; Odisha, Jharkhand also hit

Chakki bridge in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra collapsed due to ...

Railway bridge over Chakki river washed away; train services to Kangra to remain suspended

800-metre-long railway bridge on Chakki river on Punjab-Himachal border collapses

Train services to Kangra to remain suspended

CBI has orders from above to raid us; want to thank them for not causing inconvenience to my family: Manish Sisodia

It will be Arvind Kejriwal versus Narendra Modi in 2024, says Manish Sisodia

Slams BJP, says NYT article not about him but about teachers...

Anurag Thakur calls Sisodia ‘Money Shh’, says he makes money and maintains silence

Anurag Thakur calls Sisodia 'Money Shh'; says he makes money and maintains silence

Says Sisodia accused in liquor ‘scam’ but Arvind Kejriwal th...

Chandigarh International Airport to be named after Shaheed Bhagat Singh: Bhagwant Mann

Punjab, Haryana agree to name Chandigarh airport after Shaheed Bhagat Singh

Decision taken at a meeting between Punjab CM and Haryana De...

Cities

View All

Man caught from Shirdi in Maharashtra for planting IED under Punjab cop's vehicle

Man caught from Shirdi in Maharashtra for planting IED under Punjab cop's vehicle

Skeletons to tumble out, Bikram Majithia on CBI raids on Sisodia's house

Punjab Education Minister meets contractual teachers, assures regular jobs

Machines non-functional, cancer patients suffer

Machines non-functional in Bathinda hospital, cancer patients suffer

47 years on, college foundation stone gathering dust in Bathinda

ElectricityAmendment Bill to favour only corporate firms, allege farmers

Honey-trapped student rescued from kidnappers

Honey-trapped Kharar student rescued from kidnappers

Punjab, Haryana agree to name Chandigarh airport after Shaheed Bhagat Singh

Chandigarh: Three of sextortion gang nabbed

Zirakpur: Mother of 3 ‘gangraped’, FIR lodged

Man sentenced to one-year jail in cheque-bounce case

Delhi CM Kejriwal, Deputy CM Sisodia and Yogendra Yadav acquitted in defamation case

Delhi CM Kejriwal, Deputy CM Sisodia and Yogendra Yadav acquitted in defamation case

CBI issues summons to some accused in Delhi excise policy ‘corruption’ case

It will be Arvind Kejriwal versus Narendra Modi in 2024, says Manish Sisodia

Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia to visit Gujarat on August 22 to ‘guarantee’ education and health

Tenant hammers house owner to death in Delhi; takes selfie with the body before fleeing

Smart City: Vigilance Bureau begins probe into LED project in Jalandhar

Smart City: Vigilance Bureau begins probe into LED project in Jalandhar

Few takers for booster dose, just 1 lakh get jabbed in Jalandhar district

Cane farmers continue to block highway in Phagwara

Prove DVR theft charge: SAD leader to MLA

Six villagers booked for murder bid

Payal police crack blind murder case, nab two

Payal police crack blind murder case, nab two

12.5L looted from shoe trader's employee in Ludhiana

It's like second birth of my child: Nihal's mother

Salaries delayed again, Ludhiana civic body awaits GST share

Ludhiana: Put on fast track, 25 projects worth Rs 708.16-cr awarded

African swine fever detected in Patiala

African swine fever detected in Patiala

Minister Inderbir Singh Nijjar sets 1-yr deadline for 24x7 water project in Patiala

Diarrhoea outbreak in Patiala's Prem Colony, 13 taken ill

Patiala district witnesses 26 Covid cases

African swine fever killed pigs: Report