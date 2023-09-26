NZC meeting: Bhagwant Mann takes stock of meet arrangements in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 25

Punjab is all set to host the 31st meeting of the Northern Zonal Council (NZC) here on September 26.

The meeting, which will be chaired by Home Minister Amit Shah, will be attended by the Chief Ministers of Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Rajasthan. The Administrator of Chandigarh and Lieutenant Governors of Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh and Delhi will also be a part of the meeting.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, who reached here this evening, held several meetings with senior officers of the government to review the arrangements.

Duties have been assigned to senior officers to ensure the smooth conduct of the high-profile meeting. Foolproof security arrangements have been made ahead of the meeting. Even as a visit to the Golden Temple, Durgiana Mandir and the Attari-Wagah Retreat ceremony is not on the official itinerary, ample security has been put in place on these routes too, in case any of the delegates wish to visit these places.

The Northern Zonal Council comprises the states of Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh and the Union Territories of Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and Chandigarh.

Till the filing of this report, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinay Kumar Sexena and Punjab Chief Secretary Anurag Verma had already arrived and were accorded a warm welcome upon their arrival at the Sri Guru Ram Das Ji International Airport here.

