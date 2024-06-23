Observation home inmates complain of poor facilities

Tribune News Service

Faridkot, June 22

Inmates of the observation home (jail for juvenile offenders) complained of poor living conditions to Minister for Social Security, Women and Child development Dr Baljit Kaur during her visit here on Saturday.

They alleged that in the absence of bedsheets, inmates were forced to use thick and warm blankets as bedsheets to sleep in this scorching heat. They also raised the problem of not getting proper food.

Dr Baljit Kaur issued orders to the jail authorities to redress the complaints and promised to solve their problems, including the bedsheets by getting funds from the Central and Punjab Government.

The minister made a surprise visit to the observation home on Saturday. It houses about 80 minors who are lodged in this jail-cum-observation home for their alleged involvement in various crimes. The inmates alleged that there was no arrangement for them to play. Many inmates also expressed their desire to study.

The minister assured that funds would be brought from the Centre under the Integrated Child Protection Scheme and the state government would also release more funds.

She said she would visit the child reform home again after 15 days to see how many problems had been solved.

