Observe June 1 to 6 as ‘Shahidi Saptah’: Takht

Amritsar, May 18
Five Sikh high priests, declaring the Operation Blue Star by then Congress government as the ‘Third Ghallughara’ (genocide), directed the Sikh sangat to observe June 1 to June 6 as ‘Shahidi Saptah’.
The decision was made in a meeting, led by Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh, held at the Akal Takht secretariat here on Saturday.
Other members of the panel were Takht Kesgarh Sahib Jathedar Sultan Singh, Granthi of Sachkhand Sri Harmandir Sahib Baljit Singh, Mangal Singh and Sukhdev Singh.
Giani Raghbir Singh said after the gathering of ‘Panj Singh Sahiban’, the entire Sikh community was ordered to observe the 40th anniversary of the Ghallughara on a large scale. He elaborated that Gurmat ceremonies should be held at every gurdwara of the country and abroad and the people should be made aware of the history of it. He said an exhibition of photographs of the Ghallughara, showing the attack and its impact on the gurdwaras and sangat, should be put up at every Sikh shrine so that the devotees could be made aware of the atrocities committed by the then government on the Sikh community.
He said the government had put several Sikhs agitating against the attack in jails. Many of these ‘Bandi Sikhs’ continue to be imprisoned even after their sentences were already completed.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Swati Maliwal ‘assault’: Delhi court sends Kejriwal’s aide Bibhav Kumar to 5-day police custody
Police had sought 7-day custody of Kumar to question him in ...
Terrorists kill former sarpanch, injure 2 tourists in Jammu and Kashmir
Rajasthan couple was injured after terrorists opened fire in...
Kochi-bound Air India Express flight makes emergency landing at Bengaluru airport after engine fire
Fire was noticed minutes after the take-off, say sources
Arrest warrant against JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna in sexual assault case
NDA’s Hassan Lok Sabha candidate is at large
Taranjit talks up American cure for Punjab ills
BJP’s Amritsar candidate, ex-envoy details how his foreign s...