Bathinda: Observers take stock of counting prep

Bathinda, June 3
Former union minister and three-time MP from Bathinda Harsimrat Kaur Badal is facing direct challenge from Aam Aadmi Party’s Gurmeet Singh Khuddian, Congress’ Jeet Mohinder Sidhu, Bharatiya Janata Party’s Parampal Kaur Sidhu in a multi-corner contest in Bathinda.
The counting of votes will begin at seven in the morning, after which the counting will be done in rounds according to the booths of each Assembly constituency and by afternoon, it will be clear to the people of Bathinda who will be their MP. At the same time, full preparations have been made by the administration.
On Monday, the counting observers also visited the centres set-up in Maharaja Ranjit Singh Punjab Technical University.
Adequate security arrangements have been made by the administration during the counting of votes. Supporters will not be allowed to come near the counting centre. At the same time, in terms of security, around one thousand police personnel and paramilitary force will also be deployed. A counting centre has been set up at Maharaja Ranjit Singh Punjab Technical University for the counting of nine Assembly constituencies under Bathinda Lok Sabha seat. This is the first time that all Assembly constituencies under the seat will be counted at one place. There will be a total of 126 tables for counting. There are 14 tables for each assembly.
Bathinda parliamentary constituency has been the bastion of Badal family and SAD. However, this area is also considered as a laboratory of politics.
