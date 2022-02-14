Octogenarian Mohinder Kaur, whom Kangana Ranaut targeted, canvasses for SSM

Bathinda, February 13
Octogenarian Mohinder Kaur, whom actress Kangana Ranaut had called Bilkis Bano of Shaheen Bagh, campaigned and sought votes for Sanyukt Samaj Morcha (SSM) candidate from Bathinda Urban Harmilap Grewal in the city.
A resident of Bahadargarh Jandian village of Bathinda, she said her blessings were with all SSM candidates.
Mohinder said, “It’s the unity of people from all walks of life that contributed to the farm agitation and helped win the battle. We now need same sentiment and spirit to bring about change in political arena and society. The SSM is an alternative to the traditional political parties that have been ruling the state for years but did not bring about any reforms in the agricultural sector or in general to uplift the stature of people. Voters must exercise their franchise carefully this time.”
Meanwhile, Grewal said, “It is heart-warming and an encouraging gesture by Mohinder Kaur, who lifted the spirits of farmers during the agitation at the Delhi borders, to take out time and come here to extend support to the party. We have planned to organise a virtual conference of Mohinder Kaur with all SSM candidates soon.” —
