Of 1,804 grain markets in Punjab, paddy arrivals reported in 310

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 2

As much as 25,662 metric tonnes of paddy arrived in various mandis of the state on the second day of the paddy procurement season, taking the total arrival to 67,539 metric tonnes (MT).

Of the 1,804 mandis in the state, paddy arrivals have started in just 310 mandis, according to the official data collected by the state government. The maximum arrivals have been in Patiala, Mohali, Gurdaspur, Ludhiana and Fatehgarh Sahib. There has been no arrival as yet in mandis of Muktsar, Moga and Bathinda.

As much as 41,409 MT of paddy that has arrived in the mandis has not been sold. This is mainly because the moisture content in the paddy is higher than the limit prescribed by procurement agencies.

Officials in the state Food and Supply Department say that once this paddy is dried in the mandis, it will be bought and lifted.

Purchase by the government agencies has also picked up with these agencies today procuring 12,416 MT of paddy. The total government purchase till date is 16,674 MT. Comparatively, total purchase by the private players today was 1,431 MT, taking total private purchase to 9,456 MT. Against the Minimum Support Price of Rs 2,183 per quintal, there are scattered reports of private traders having bought the paddy at Rs 2,410 per quintal.

High moisture content has been witnessed in paddy in Jalandhar. Though the prescribed limit is 17 per cent, the moisture content touched 20 per cent. Yesterday, private traders purchased 15 MT paddy but no purchase was recorded today.

In Fazilka, farmers fetched higher price than the minimum support price for parmal variety.

Davinder Sachdeva, chief, Arhtiyas’ Association, said paddy had been purchased at Rs 2,446 per quintal as compared to the MSP of Rs 2,203 per quintal by private traders. He said the reason behind this was more demand and higher price in the open market.

Sources said 710 MT paddy had arrived in different grain markets of Fazilka till this evening. Of which, 560 MT was purchased by private players.

