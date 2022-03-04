UKRAINE CRISIS

Of 900 pupils from state, 62 back home so far: Govt

Of 900 pupils from state, 62 back home so far: Govt

A returnee from Ukraine, Tanushree, with her mother in Ludhiana on Thursday. tribune photo: himanshu Mahajan

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh/ludhiana, March 3

Sixtytwo Punjab students have returned home from Ukraine since February 27 while nearly 900 got stuck in the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine.

150-200 more in transit, may return today, says nodal officer

“The number of the returnees may be slightly higher as not all may have reported their arrival to the Punjab Government,” said ADGP MF Farooqui, who is nodal officer of the state for handling the crisis.

“Nearly 150 to 200 students are in transit and may return by tomorrow,” he said.

The government has created a data base for students stuck in Ukraine. “About 900 have got registered on the state helpline number or the respective district administration,” said Farooqui, adding, “the information is scattered and situation is quite fluid.”

Information about students from some of the districts revealed that none of the 56 students from Jalandhar and 27 from Kapurthala have come back.

Of 37 students from Patiala, two have returned. In Ropar, seven of the 27 students have returned while nine are stuck at different locations. The whereabouts of the remaining was not known till the filing of the report.

“Three students (total 7) from Sangrur, one (9) from Malerkotla and one (10) from Barnala have returned,” the information said.

Meanwhile, the Ludhiana administration claimed as many as 13 students from district are not in touch with families while nine others are still stuck in the war-torn country, but are in contact with their parents back home.

It had so far been able to identify 112 Ludhiana natives, who were pursuing medical studies in Ukraine. Of them, 90 have already been evacuated safely. While 49 medicos have reached India, 41 others have been safely shifted to other neighbouring countries from where their return is being arranged, the administration claimed.

Sharing details, Deputy Commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma said on Thursday that all these 112 medical students were traced after their families and relatives reached the district administration through a 24x7 helpline launched to trace and evacuate them.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

President Biden will decide whether to apply or waive sanctions on India under CAATSA, US official on Russian S-400

2
Entertainment

'I'm not Shah Rukh Khan, don't have that kind of money,' Saif Ali Khan as he paid half of Rs 5 crore alimony to ex-wife Amrita Singh

3
World

Russia-Ukraine War: Amid accusations of 'war crimes' by Russian forces, second round of Ukraine-Russia talks begin

4
Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan being SRK, his witty reply to fan when asked 'filmon mein aate raho, khabron mein nahi'

5
Nation

IAF's 4 evacuation flights with 798 Indians land at Hindon airbase

6
Delhi

Delhi High Court: Daughter-in-law has no indefeasible right in shared house

7
Nation

India denies competing Russian, Ukrainian claims of hostage situation

8
Nation

Over 55 per cent voting recorded in sixth phase of UP assembly polls

9
Entertainment

When Annu Kapoor said Priyanka Chopra refused to do ‘intimate scenes with him as he is not good looking’

10
World

Ukraine, Russia agree to create safe corridors

Don't Miss

View All
Shah Rukh Khan being SRK, his curt reply to fan when asked ‘filmon mein aate raho, khabron mein nahi’
Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan being SRK, his witty reply to fan when asked 'filmon mein aate raho, khabron mein nahi'

'I’m not Shah Rukh Khan...don’t have that kind of money,’ Saif Ali Khan told ex-wife Amrita as he paid half of Rs 5 crore alimony money
Entertainment

'I'm not Shah Rukh Khan, don't have that kind of money,' Saif Ali Khan as he paid half of Rs 5 crore alimony to ex-wife Amrita Singh

In wartime, two Adampur youths lodged in Ukrainian jail since Feb 6
Jalandhar

In wartime, two Adampur youths lodged in Ukrainian jail since Feb 6

Low NEET cut-off behind costly MBBS
Nation

Low NEET cut-off behind costly MBBS

Cybercriminals adopting innovative ways to cheat
Punjab

Cybercriminals adopting innovative ways to cheat

‘Mom is no more; you were on the run when I was born; I want to see you,’ daughter’s emotional appeal makes Naxalite surrender
Trending

‘Mom is no more; you were on the run when I was born; I want to see you,’ daughter’s emotional appeal makes Naxalite surrender

Petrol, diesel price hikes to restart from next week
Business

Petrol, diesel price hikes to restart from next week

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan has no links to international drug cartel: NCB
Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan has no links to international drug cartel: NCB

Top Stories

Russia, Ukraine agree on safe corridors

Russia, Ukraine agree on safe corridors

Moscow promises help as India scales up evacuation| 3,000 I...

UKRAINE CRISIS:

UKRAINE CRISIS: US stance on Russia's security interests hypocritical: Sanders

UKRAINE CRISIS: Dialogue only way to resolve strife: PM Modi at Quad meet

UKRAINE CRISIS: Dialogue only way to resolve strife: PM Modi at Quad meet

Focus on boosting stability, prosperity, peace in Indo-Pacif...

SBI stops transaction with sanctioned Russian entities

SBI stops transaction with sanctioned Russian entities

Biden to ‘take call’ on sanctions against India

Biden to 'take call' on sanctions against India

Cities

View All

Amritsar: Gnawed on by dogs, body found at GNDH

Amritsar: Gnawed on by dogs, body found at GNDH

Amritsar: First rehearsal of counting staff today

Amritsar jail inmate dies under mysterious circumstances

NRIs worried as Russia-Ukraine conflict delaying flights

Amritsar: Rs46-cr road project hangs fire for want of approval

Over 7K apply for 26 Class IV posts in Bathinda District Courts

Over 7K apply for 26 Class IV posts in Bathinda District Courts

Farmers protest delay in aid

Cotton growers seek compensation for crop damaged by pink bollworm attack

Come April 1, pay 3% more for water in Chandigarh

Come April 1, pay 3% more for water in Chandigarh

Ukraine crisis: Amid bombings, students make frenzied attempts to board trains in Kharkiv

12 of 27 Panchkula pupils return from Ukraine

Leasehold property: Call on conversion at March 8 CHB meet

Medico makes it home from war-torn Ukraine

Delhi High Court: Daughter-in-law has no indefeasible right in shared house

Delhi High Court: Daughter-in-law has no indefeasible right in shared house

Decision on 1993 Delhi bomb blast convict Davinder Pal Bhullar's release deferred by sentence review board

Delhi Govt nod to take back Republic Day violence case

R-Day violence, 16 other cases approved by Delhi goverment for withdrawal

Delhi zoo reopens, all tickets sold overnight

Channi’s jailed nephew Bhupinder Honey admitted to Amritsar hospital

Channi’s jailed nephew Bhupinder Honey admitted to Amritsar hospital

Ukraine crisis: Taxis charging hefty rates from students

Chaotic scenes at Kharkiv station as thousands jostle to board train to Lviv

In wartime, two Adampur youths lodged in Ukrainian jail since Feb 6

BBMB row: Stop attacks on Punjab's rights, says AAP

Five of robbers’ gang land in police net, 3 cases solved in Ludhiana

Five of robbers’ gang land in police net, 3 cases solved in Ludhiana

3 years on, Ludhiana civic body fails to resolve sewerage woes in BRS Nagar

After facing tough times, Ludhiana student returns from Ukraine

Nine fresh Covid cases in Ludhiana district

Third Covid wave plateaus in Ludhiana district

Patiala MC seals 11 illegal buildings in city

Patiala MC seals 11 illegal buildings in city

All arrangements for counting of votes on March 10 complete: Patiala DC

Patiala: Jailed Bikram Majithia allowed four meetings in six days

District and Sessions Judge visits Nabha jails, inspects food quality

RGNUL student participates in cyclothon