Office-bearers seek action against Punjab Youth Congress chief Barinder Dhillon

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 10

At least 13 office bearers of the Punjab Youth Congress (PYC) have written to Congress president Sonia Gandhi and party leader Rahul Gandhi seeking disciplinary action against their state unit president Barinder Dhillon for allegedly creating a ruckus during the AICC-announced protest against fuel price rise at Punjab Congress Bhavan on April 7.

At the fag-end of the dharna, Dhillon had questioned PCC ex-chief Navjot Sidhu for not naming party leaders involved in corruption. In a signed letter, the PYC office-bearers claimed Dhillon had created indiscipline in the presence of a number of former MLAs, an MP and PCC ex-chief. They said it was not the first time nuisance had been created, but no action had been taken in the past. —

#barinder dhillon #navjot sidhu