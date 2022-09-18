 Officer from Gurdaspur takes command of Coast Guard Region in Kolkata : The Tribune India

Officer from Gurdaspur takes command of Coast Guard Region in Kolkata

During his career of over three decades, Chauhan has commanded all types of Indian Coast Guard ships

Officer from Gurdaspur takes command of Coast Guard Region in Kolkata

Inspector General Iqbal Singh Chauhan

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 18

Inspector General Iqbal Singh Chauhan, has taken over as the Commander Coast Guard Region (North East), Kolkata. Hailing from Gurdaspur in Punjab and an alumnus of Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar, he belongs to the 13th Direct Entry Coast Guard Course.

During his career of over three decades, Chauhan has commanded all types of Indian Coast Guard ships. Important shore appointments held by him include Coast Guard Commander for the state of West Bengal and Gujarat and officer in-charge Coast Guard work-up organisation.

A recipient of the Tatrashak Medal, he is an alumnus of the College of Defence Management, Secundrabad and the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration, Mussoorie. He holds a masters degree in management science.

