Official caught ‘pilfering’ wheat in Fatehgarh Sahib, suspended

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, April 10

Amloh MLA Gurinder Singh Gary Baring today raided a warehouse of Markfed and allegedly caught incharge field officer pilfering wheat from old bags and packing it in new ones meant for the 2022-2023 season.

Accompanied by AAP kisan wing district president Darshan Singh Cheema, the MLA said after he received a video purportedly showing the pilferage, he along with his supporters raided Markfed’s warehouse and caught the field officer, Narinder Singh, red-handed in the act. He said the field officer had also allegedly poured water on the old stock to increase its weight.

He said he called the Amloh SDM and Assistant Food Supply Officer (AFSO) on the spot. The entire record was verified but there was no entry of around 16,000 quintals of wheat. He said taking cognisance of the malpractice, the SDM Amloh immediately ordered the suspension of the officer and replaced him with a new one. The AFSO has also complained against him to the higher authorities.

“Days of frauds and corrupt practices are over. Officials indulging in corrupt practices won’t be spared. The constituency would be made corruption free,” said Gary Baring. —