Official records say mere 1% set straw on fire in Muktsar district

Archit Watts

Muktsar, November 7

Just over 1 per cent paddy growers have burnt paddy stubble in the district. However, the air pollution is causing health problems to the public.

As per information, there are nearly 65,000 paddy growers in the district, of which nearly 50,000 have already brought 6,64,834 MT paddy to mandis. Meanwhile, 481 field fires are reported in 236 villages.

Agriculture experts said it would be wrong to solely blame the growers for the pollution. “One can visit Phullewala village to see the ground reality. Just one case is reported, but a majority of people are blaming farmers,” said Shiv Charn Singh Brar, a farmer.

Chief Agriculture Officer Gurpreet Singh said, “A majority of farmers have adopted environment-friendly methods to clear their fields. There is no dearth of machines for this purpose.”

