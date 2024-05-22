Officials claim forest fires in HP spreading to Shivaliks foothills in Ropar, Hoshiarpur, Pathankot

Rajmeet Singh
Chandigarh, May 21
With above normal day temperatures and windy and ample availability of dry biomass, there has been spike in forest fires in the Shivalik foothills in Ropar, Hoshiarpur and Pathankot districts over the last few days.
Forest cover down 2 sq km in two years
Punjab Government data reveals that the state has lost 2 sq km forest in two years, with most loss in Hoshiarpur. The data reveals that state’s forest cover has gone down by 1.98 sq km in 2021 as compared to the previous assessment carried out in 2019. The state currently has 1846.65 sq km of the area under forest cover, as per the assessment carried out in 2021.
Blaming it on the rising mercury and forest fire spreading from adjoining areas of Himachal Pradesh, forest officials said as there is real time alert all efforts were being made to tame the wild fires.
As per the reports trickling in, the fires have caused intense damage to the flora and fauna. In today’s alert, forest fire has been reported from Talwara and Dholaha range in Hoshiarpur district. In the last one week, forest fire have been raging in Nara, Chichal, Dada and Dalewal blocks in Hoshiarpur district; Dada, Nabha and Dosanjh area of Patiala district, besides Purkhali, Kotla and Anandpur Sahib areas of Rupnagar district.
Punjab Principal Chief Conservator of Forest RK Mishra said besides the rising temperature, forest fires from the neighbouring areas of Himachal Pradesh have spread to our forest areas. “We are in control of the situation and have also taken up the matter with our counterparts in Himachal Pradesh,” he added.
The highest forest fire incidents are reported in March, April and May, due to the ample availability of dry biomass following the end of winter and the prevailing summer season.
Apart from forest fire spreading from neighbouring Himachal Pradesh, farm fires in forest abutting the agricultural fields is another factor being pointed out. Experts point out that in certain cases, forest fire help the timber mafia to clear the proof of illicit felling. The Forest Survey of India (FSI) states that nearly 36 per cent of India’s forests are prone to frequent fires.
