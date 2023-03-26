Police, intel agencies divided over pro-Khalistan activist Amritpal’s whereabouts

Tribune News Service

Neeraj Bagga

Amritsar, March 26

A day after emergence of CCTV footage allegedly showing Amritpal Singh roaming in Patiala, police officials and investigative agencies are divided over the fugitive Khalistan sympathiser’s whereabouts.

A section stated that he was still in Punjab while other says he had slipped into a district of UP which shares porous border with Nepal. They said the blurred picture of Amritpal was not a convincing evidence but a ploy to deflect the attention of the cops who were on his prowl.

Meanwhile, search for the head of ‘Waris Punjab De’ entered the ninth day on Sunday. Now, police of five states are searching for him.

Sources in the police stated that his‘wanted’ posters of Amritpal were being put up on the Nepal border, to identify him in case he wanted to slip out of the country. They said Amritpal’s last location was detected in UP’s Maharajganj, a district which shares border with Nepal. Nepal has been a favourite route of notorious people who find it convenient to slip out of the country after committing subversive activities.

It came out in the investigation that one of his four uncles, Sukhchain Singh, is a retired police inspector. Sukhchain said that Amritpal had already been arrested by the police but due to a well thought out plan he was not presented in a court.

