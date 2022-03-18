Officials failed to take lawful action against illegal dental clinics: HC

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, March 17

Acting on a petition against “unauthorised and illegal activities of dental quacks”, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has asserted that the situation was “very pathetic” as on date. The Bench also asserted it appeared that the state and the Punjab Dental Council were involved in blame game, rather than addressing the real issue.

The Bench added it was of the view that the official respondents had failed in their legal obligations to act for the welfare of public at large by not taking immediate lawful action against the dental clinics operating illegally.

The assertions by Justice Raj Mohan Singh came on a petition filed by the Indian Dental Association, Fazilka Circle, through counsel Davinder Singh Khurana for directing the state and other respondents to stop unauthorised and illegal activities of dental quacks in Fazilka district. Khurana contended the “dental quacks” were working illegally, without requisite qualification and registration of their clinics as per the Dentist Act 1948.

Taking up the matter, Justice Raj Mohan Singh asserted the petitioner, a dental association, has demonstrated “incriminating facts with reference to legal requirements”. A team, comprising the District Dental Health Officer and others, conducted an inspection before submitting its inquiry report dated October 4, 2018, following a representation by the petitioner. It was suggestive of the fact that the dental quacks did not have valid degree/diploma.

Justice Raj Mohan Singh added the report was forwarded to Punjab Dental Council for necessary action. The Council, in its reply, submitted that Fazilka Civil Surgeon was asked to take necessary action. The Council also submitted that the Civil Surgeon, in turn, wrote back saying they were unable to take action due to the pendency of the present writ petition.

“Let the needful be done within a period of one month from today,” the Bench concluded. The case will now come up in April third week.