Officials inspect strongrooms

Tribune News Service

Sangrur, March 5

Senior officials inspected strongrooms in Sangrur, Barnala and Malerkotla, today. The authorities said they have adequate security arrangements in place for safety of the EVMs.

The EVMs of all five segments of Sangrur district—Sangrur, Sunam, Dirba, Lehra and Dhuri— have been kept in a strongroom at Bardwal College, Dhuri.

Ramvir, District Electoral Officer-cum-Deputy Commissioner, said, “We have all the required arrangements for security of the EVMs.” —