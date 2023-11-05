Officials’ pleas against burning straw fall on deaf ears

Tribune News Service

Sangrur, November 4

After seeing a surge in farm fires, senior officials have started visiting various fields in their areas to convince farmers against burning of paddy stubble. However, many farmers are still adamant to burn stubble saying they do not have the required machines to manage the stubble.

“Officials are coming and giving speeches about the ill-effects of burning of paddy stubble. We are already aware about it. They must provide us a solution to manage stubble,” said Darshan Singh, a farmer from Mangwal village in Sangrur.

Malerkotla Deputy Commissioner Pallavi, along with other senior officers, visited Chaunda and Batha villages in the district and asked farmers not to burn paddy stubble.

