Malerkotla: Officials seeking poll duty exemption with fake certificates to face action

Our Correspondent

Malerkotla, May 6

While government personnel deployed on election duty have been warned of strict action for trying to mislead the administration with intent to seek exemption from the roster duty, doctors issuing fake medical certificates for the purpose have also been cautioned against the consequences of alleged dishonest practice observed in the past.

Strict action would be taken against everyone who is found responsible for interruption in duty roster prepared for smooth conduct of polling for Lok Sabha election scheduled to take place on June 1, warned the administration.

Appreciating that majority of the government personnel deployed on election duty in Amargarh Assembly segment under Fatehgarh Sahib Lok Sabha constituency and Malerkotla Assembly segment of Sangrur parliamentary constituency, had reported for the first rehearsal held on Sunday, Additional Deputy Commissioner Rajpal Singh apprehended that employee reluctant to perform mandatory election duty might try to seek exemption from the duty by citing frivolous or unsubstantiated grounds.

“While all election duty personnel have been made to understand that it is mandatory for every appointed official to attend all election related events according to section 159 of the Representation of People’s Act 1951, we have advised Health Department authorities to caution all medical practitioners at government and private healthcare centres against issuing fake medical certificates to help election duty personnel seek exemption on frivolous grounds,” said Rajpal Singh.

Singh emphasised that exemptions from election duties should not be sought on frivolous or unsubstantiated grounds, and strict action will be taken under relevant sections of the Representation of People’s Act, alongside departmental disciplinary measures, against any individuals attempting to avoid these duties on misleading grounds.

“However, officials who are unable to perform these duties due to genuine health problems and seek exemption from the poll duty, will be screened by a medical board to be constituted for the purpose,” said the ADC reiterating that legal proceedings would be initiated against anyone found using a fake medical certificate and the doctor issuing the certificate.

The Tribune observations revealed that employees had been making a beeline to seek exemption from election duty in the past, supporting their claims with medical certificates issued by government or private doctors.

