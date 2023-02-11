Officiating DGP Yadav enlisted for central posting

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 10

Officiating Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav and four ADGP-rank officials are among 33 police personnel across the country empanelled for central deputation at the ADGP-level posting.

As per a communication received here, the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has also empanelled Anita Punj, SS Srivastava, Parveen Kumar Sinha and Amardeep Singh Rai at the ADGP level.

From Punjab, five IPS officers , including Yadav, have been empanelled at the ADGP level. This does not automatically mean that Yadav can be taken for posting with central security agencies. He has to show interest for moving to the centre and permission has to be sought from the state government also, say sources.

The state government is yet to send a panel of eligible officers to the Union Public Service Commission for shortlisting three candidates for the DGP’s post.