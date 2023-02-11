Officiating DGP Yadav enlisted for central posting

Chandigarh, February 10
Officiating Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav and four ADGP-rank officials are among 33 police personnel across the country empanelled for central deputation at the ADGP-level posting.
As per a communication received here, the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has also empanelled Anita Punj, SS Srivastava, Parveen Kumar Sinha and Amardeep Singh Rai at the ADGP level.
From Punjab, five IPS officers , including Yadav, have been empanelled at the ADGP level. This does not automatically mean that Yadav can be taken for posting with central security agencies. He has to show interest for moving to the centre and permission has to be sought from the state government also, say sources.
The state government is yet to send a panel of eligible officers to the Union Public Service Commission for shortlisting three candidates for the DGP’s post.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Four BJP leaders, former SC judge among 6 new governors appointed by President Murmu
Part of 2019 Ayodhya verdict, retired SC judge S Abdul Nazee...
US fighter jet shoots down unidentified cylindrical object over Canada; second instance in 2 days
Canadian Defence Minister Anita Anand declined to speculate ...
Chief justices appointed to 4 high courts; Justice N Kotiswar Singh made chief justice of High Court of J-K and Ladakh
Law Minister Kiren Rijiju announced the fresh appointments o...
Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted
The man who fed millions for 35 years is now himself survivi...
Jamiat’s Arshad Madani says ‘Manu worshipped Allah’, Jain Muni storms off stage with other religious leaders
Arshad Madani’s remarks strongly disapproved by Jain monk Ac...