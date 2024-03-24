Oil tanker train fails to halt at assigned stop, reaches Tanda

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, March 23

A stir was caused on the Jalandhar-Pathankot railway route on Saturday morning when a goods train carrying tankers filled with aviation fuel and diesel reached Tanda, whereas it was supposed to stop at Suchi Pind.

The officials were shocked to see a goods train running on the route reportedly without a schedule and immediately stopped the train near Tanda, avoiding a major accident.

Sources have revealed that the goods train was scheduled to go to the Indian Oil Station at Suchi Pind in Jalandhar, but instead of stopping there, it went straight to the Pathankot-Jammu route. When railway officials saw a goods train on the said route without any information, they were shocked.

According to information received from sources, the said goods train had left from Gandhidham in Gujarat with 50 tankers, mostly filled with aviation fuel while at least three of them had diesel. According to sources, the said train was to be sent from Such Pind Railway Halt of Jalandhar to Indian Oil Depot but the said tanker train passed on to the Jalandhar-Jammu railway line.

The news of the train allegedly going on the wrong line created panic and the train’s driver was contacted and stopped near Tanda. After this, the said goods train was sent back to Jalandhar. Railway officials have been silent regarding the incident. According to departmental sources, wrong information regarding the route of the train was sent from Ambala.

To get information in this regard, several attempts were made to contact Senior DOM Uchit Singhal on his cellphone but he did not respond.

