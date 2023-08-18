 On coming to power, Shiromani Akali Dal will terminate all water sharing agreements: Sukhbir Badal : The Tribune India

  • Punjab
  • On coming to power, Shiromani Akali Dal will terminate all water sharing agreements: Sukhbir Badal

On coming to power, Shiromani Akali Dal will terminate all water sharing agreements: Sukhbir Badal

Asserts that Punjab has an inalienable right over the river waters flowing across it

On coming to power, Shiromani Akali Dal will terminate all water sharing agreements: Sukhbir Badal

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal addressing mediapersons in Jalandhar on Friday. Video Grab



Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, August 18

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal today announced that when the party forms the next government in Punjab, it would terminate all river water sharing agreements, including the allocation of 8 MAF of water, which constitutes 50 per cent of the Ravi-Beas waters in the state, to Rajasthan.

The SAD president was addressing the media after former District Planning Committee chairman as well as former president of the Jalandhar Urban unit of the party-Gurcharan Singh Channi rejoined the party at a function here. He said Channi’s re-induction into SAD would strengthen the party in the city as well as Doaba region.

Speaking about the recent floods and how they had ravaged the state, Badal said, “When there is flooding, we lose lives and our crops and households. But when there is need for water, the same is diverted to Rajasthan and Haryana. This is a great injustice which we will not tolerate. Immediately on formation of the next SAD government we will terminate all water sharing agreements and ensure our farmers can benefit from our precious water resource as they suffer its wrath also in times of plenty”.

Asserting that Punjab had an inalienable right over the river waters flowing across it, Badal said, “The Riparian Principle also makes this clear”. He also alleged that previous Congress governments had robbed the state of its waters by allocating 8 MAF out of 15.85 MAF Ravi-Beas waters to Rajasthan despite the fact that it was a non-Riparian State.

He said this injustice was compounded by making a provision in Section 78 of the Punjab Reorganization Act for distribution of water and power pertaining to Bhakra and Beas projects by agreement between Punjab and Haryana or failing which by the central government.

Badal said the SAD had fought a relentless battle to thwart the construction of the Sutlej Yamuna Link (SYL) canal and had even achieved success in this. “Former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal even succeeded in getting the Punjab Sutlej Yamuna Link Canal Land Bill-2016 approved in the Vidhan Sabha following which all land acquired for construction of the SYL canal was returned to farmers”.

Asserting that the SAD would now take this fight further, Badal said, “We are convinced that all water sharing agreements were unfairly thrust onto Punjab by successive Congress governments and are against the laws of natural justice and deserve to be terminated. We are seeking legal counsel and will move in this direction once we form the next government in the State”.

Badal also condemned Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for willfully allowing the submergence of vast tracts of land in Punjab by failing to act on the BBMB’s advice to take due cautions before opening of the flood gates of the Bhakra dam three days back. “I was informed by the BBMB authorities that they had advised the Punjab government to take cautionary measures four days before opening of the flood gates”.

The SAD president also condemned the chief minister for failing to release any compensation to flood-hit farmers. He said girdwaris had not started in many districts and farmers who had gone in for re-transplantation of paddy would now become ineligible for compensation. He also condemned the chief minister for making false promises. “Bhagwant Mann promised farmers that they would be compensated for even loss of livestock like goats and hens but has not released a single paisa till now”. He said farmers were now also being promised a compensation of Rs 6,800 per acre for complete crop loss even though AAP had promised to compensate farmers at the rate of Rs 25,000 per acre for crop loss.

 

 

#Shiromani Akali Dal #Sukhbir Badal

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Himachal

Indian Institute of Advanced Study complex in Shimla 'sinking', officials send SOS

2
Haryana

Nuh flare-up: Rumour by imam triggered clashes at Nalhar: SIT probe

3
Punjab

Sikh man charged with stabbing 2 people at community event in London's Southall

4
Himachal

Shimla woman swallows packet of 'chitta' when confronted by police; doctors take it out from her stomach through endoscopy

5
Haryana

4 unauthorised colonies razed in Gurugram villages

6
Himachal

National Green Tribunal had flagged Shimla's vulnerability

7
Haryana

241 judges' posts remain vacant in Haryana following differences between state govt and high court

8
Punjab

‘Pathis’ protest against SGPC

9
Nation

Mumbai most expensive city to live in India, guess which one is most affordable

10
Punjab

Monsoon fury: 44K in 130 Punjab villages hit by flood, 9,000 shifted, Gurdaspur bears brunt

Don't Miss

View All
‘Gods must be angry’: Spine-chilling videos show house with people inside washed away; rail track, car hang precariously in air
Trending

'Gods must be angry': Spine-chilling videos show houses, people being washed away in Himachal Pradesh; rail track, car hang precariously in air

State award for 8-year-old
Punjab

State award for 8-year-old Ropar girl Saanvi Sood

Back to school after two months via boat
Punjab

Jalandhar: Back to school after two months via boat

Sukhbir Badal shares heart-warming video of Sikh soldier being welcomed by family
Trending

Watch heart-warming video of how a Sikh family spreads red carpet to welcome its soldier son

Another landslide in Shimla, 4-5 houses collapse in Krishna Nagar area
Himachal

Horrific Shimla video: Several houses collapse in fresh landslide; 2 bodies found, rescue operation under way

Harmanpreet, Shamsher & Gurjant shine in India’s win
Amritsar

Pride of Punjab: Harmanpreet, Shamsher & Gurjant shine in India's win in hockey

When The Tribune was among crores of Partition refugees
Nation

When The Tribune was among crores of Partition refugees

45 years of public-spirited journalism in Hindi & Punjabi
Nation

45 years of public-spirited journalism in Hindi & Punjabi

Top News

ISRO releases images of Moon captured by Chandrayaan-3's Lander

ISRO releases images of Moon captured by Chandrayaan-3's Lander

The Lander Module will be lowered to an orbit for soft landi...

38 more villages in Punjab’s Gurdaspur affected by flood; 30,000 people displaced

38 more villages in Punjab’s Gurdaspur affected by flood; 30,000 people displaced

There has been a total crop loss in 90 villages

283 Muslims, 71 Hindus affected by demolition drive in Nuh: Haryana govt in High Court

283 Muslims, 71 Hindus affected by demolition drive in Nuh: Haryana govt in High Court

Haryana justifies numbers by claiming Nuh is essentially a M...

Shimla girl swallows packet of ‘chitta’; police engage doctors who take it out from her stomach through endoscopy

Shimla woman swallows packet of 'chitta' when confronted by police; doctors take it out from her stomach through endoscopy

As police stop them, the woman takes out the small plastic p...

Desperate measure: Kota admin orders ‘anti-suicide device’ on ceiling fans to stop student suicides

Desperate measures: Kota admin orders 'anti-suicide device' on ceiling fans to stop student suicides

Twenty students preparing for competitive exams in Kota have...


Cities

View All

Civic body to conduct GIS survey of properties, infra to enhance revenue

Civic body to conduct GIS survey of properties, infra to enhance revenue

Despite tall claims of MC, dengue, chikungunya cases continue to rise

Monsoon fury: 52 villages inundated in Gurdaspur district

E-challaning for violation of traffic rules yet to see the light of day

Monsoon fury: 44K in 130 Punjab villages hit by flood, 9,000 shifted, Gurdaspur bears brunt

GMCH admissions: After anomaly, re-counselling announced for MD/MS seats

GMCH admissions: After anomaly, re-counselling announced for MD/MS seats

Ads: 191 toilet units up for grabs in Chandigarh

'Bandi Singhs' case: High Court gives govt, morcha last chance to end issue

Clouds over Chandigarh's rooftop solar plant scheme

Improve infra, cut vehicular movement inside Panjab University campus: NAAC

Shraddha Walkar murder: Father denies beating his wife, says not aware of daughter consuming LSD

Shraddha Walkar murder: Father denies beating his wife, says not aware of daughter consuming LSD

Kejriwal questions PM’s silence on Manipur

Honour killing in Gurugram: Married woman strangled to death by parents, brother

SC adjourns hearing on Umar Khalid’s plea seeking bail in UAPA case

Alliance or no alliance, Congress will strengthen itself in all 7 seats in Delhi: Sandeep Dikshit

Punjab floods: Over 12 families go homeless in Baupur Mand area of Sultanpur Lodhi

Punjab floods: Over 12 families go homeless in Baupur Mand area of Sultanpur Lodhi

Villagers in Punjab's Mukerian come to each other's rescue in times of distress

Floods wash away veggie growers’ dreams

K’thala DC inspects rescue, relief works

Beas in spate, ravages villages in Bholath, Begowal, Sultanpur Lodhi, Baupur belt in Kapurthala district

Newly opened RUB remains shut at night for pending work, people hit

Newly opened RUB remains shut at night for pending work, people hit

Paying 2-4 times market value to farmers for land: Gadkari

5 of interstate weapon supply gang held

14 attack realtor with iron rods

Ward Watch: Ash from dyeing units, sewage overflow, traffic jams trouble residents

Students protest ‘faulty’ semester paper checking

Students protest ‘faulty’ semester paper checking

In a first, deaf and mute get due attention at I-Day event

Delayed salaries, pension irk staff

Restore smart ration cards of 5,000 families: BJP

Locomotive Works celebrates I-Day