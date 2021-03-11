On Eid, Punjanb CM Bhagwant Mann vows more funds, projects for Malerkotla

Tribune News Service

Parvesh Sharma

Malerkotla, May 3

On Eid-ul-Fitr, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday promised a major push for the development of Malerkotla town. He warned anti-social elements trying to disturb the peace and harmony of the state.

Corrupt facing heat We have started taking action against the corrupt and land encroachers. But we need time to put the system back on track. — Bhagwant Mann, Chief Minister

“To ensure comprehensive development of Malerkotla, no stone would be left unturned. The previous government had just given district status, but lots of work is yet to be done. I am well aware of the needs of Malerkotla. Development of education and health infrastructure in the district would be given top priority and there would be no dearth of funds,” said CM Mann at a local Idgah.

Apparently referring to the recent communal tension in Patiala, the CM said the social bonding of Punjab residents was strong and hate-mongers had no place here.

“We have started taking action against the corrupt and land encroachers. But we need time to put the system back on track,” said Mann, promising to break the tradition of false cases against political opponents. Mann reiterated to recover the robbed money of Punjab to invest for state’s development.

“We would conduct an audit and recover the money which was robbed in the past and invest it to improve road, health and education infrastructure,” said Mann.

