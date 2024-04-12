On Eid, leaders woo voters in Malerkotla

Mahesh Sharma

Malerkotla, April 11

While it was the occasion for the Muslims of the region to perform open community namaz at over 20 eidgahs and feast on the occasion of Eid-ul-fitr after 30 days of rozas (fasting), political leaders made beeline to premises to woo voters ahead of LS election for Sangrur and Fatehgarh Sahib constituencies.

Also known as Meethi Eid, the festival was celebrated with traditional fervour and gaiety by members of the Muslim community in the region.

After accomplishing obligatory Zakat, Fitrah and Eidee, Muslims gathered at various eidgahs at Wadi Eidgah, Chhoti Eidgah, Eidgah Qila Rehmatgarh, Eidgah Salfia, Tabligee Markaj Madni Masjid and over one dozen more eidgahs at various localities and offered community prayers (namaz).

Preachers of the community, Ulemas and leaders of the community led the enthusiasts while praying for communal harmony and universal prosperity. They said the Eid was a pious reward for Muslims observing rozas. Residents were called upon to embrace even their enemies, forgiving their mistakes and misdeeds.

Addressing the gathering at Wadi Eidgah, Mufti E Azam Punjab Janab Mufti Itarka Ul Hasan Kandhalvi called upon the residents in general and Muslims in particular to respect feelings of members of all communities with intent to promote bonhomie. Terming the LS election as the biggest festival of democracy, he made a clarion call to use the right to vote without coercion, allurement or pressure of any kind.

Cabinet Minister for Sports and AAP candidate for Sangrur Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer greeted Muslims of the state on behalf of the Punjab Government and appreciated that Malerkotla had presented an example of unmatched humanitarian values and communal harmony as the erstwhile state was blessed by the tenth Guru of Sikhs, Guru Gobind Singh. Claiming that the AAP Government was committed to undertake unprecedented development in the state, Hayer and MLA Dr Jamil Ur Rehman claimed that the state government had initiated several projects in the field of education, sports, healthcare and civic amenities for which grants worth crores had been sent to Malerkotla administration. ZENCO chairman Navjot Singh and Chief Minister Bhagwant Maan’s mother Harpal Kaur also greeted the devotees.

