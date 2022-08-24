On eve of PM’s Punjab visit, assault weapons seized in Ferozepur sector

Ferozepur, August 23
Preventing another attempt by Pakistan-based operatives to smuggle sophisticated firearms into Indian territory using drones ahead of PM Narendra Modi’s visit to Punjab, the BSF on Tuesday seized a cache of assault weapons and ammunition in the Ferozepur sector.
Security up for opening of hospitals
- PM Narendra Modi will inaugurate a cancer hospital in Mullanpur, Mohali, and Amrita Hospital in Faridabad
- Commandoes of Special Protection Group have taken charge of Mullanpur venue
- 3,000 cops deployed, Section 144 of CrPC imposed, flying of drones banned in Faridabad
Three AK-47 rifles along with six magazines, two M-3 sub-machine guns with four magazines and two pistols along with two magazines were found lying in a farm, an official spokesperson said.
Sources said BSF soldiers observed a flying object, purportedly a drone, at border outpost Raja Mohattam near border pillar 211/5 along the zero line.
