On eve of PM’s Punjab visit, assault weapons seized in Ferozepur sector

Our Correspondent

Ferozepur, August 23

Preventing another attempt by Pakistan-based operatives to smuggle sophisticated firearms into Indian territory using drones ahead of PM Narendra Modi’s visit to Punjab, the BSF on Tuesday seized a cache of assault weapons and ammunition in the Ferozepur sector.

Security up for opening of hospitals PM Narendra Modi will inaugurate a cancer hospital in Mullanpur, Mohali, and Amrita Hospital in Faridabad

Commandoes of Special Protection Group have taken charge of Mullanpur venue

3,000 cops deployed, Section 144 of CrPC imposed, flying of drones banned in Faridabad

Three AK-47 rifles along with six magazines, two M-3 sub-machine guns with four magazines and two pistols along with two magazines were found lying in a farm, an official spokesperson said.

Sources said BSF soldiers observed a flying object, purportedly a drone, at border outpost Raja Mohattam near border pillar 211/5 along the zero line.

