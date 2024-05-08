Punjab: On first day, 15 file papers for Lok Sabha poll

Chandigarh, May 7
A total of 15 nominations were filed for the Lok Sabha poll today. The highest number of nominations, five, have been filed from Ferozepur and three from Patiala.
CEO Sibin C said, “No candidate filed nomination papers for the Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Fatehgarh Sahib and Bathinda parliamentary constituency on May 7.”
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
AstraZeneca withdraws Covid vaccine globally
According to media reports, the Anglo-Swedish drugmaker has ...
Canada's ex-minister rubbishes report claiming Trudeau was forced to accept meeting on Sikh activists to land in Punjab during 2018 trip
Reports say Capt Amarinder Singh had then handed Trudeau and...
3 Independent MLAs withdraw support to Haryana Government
Government is in 'safe zone' as there can’t be a no-trust mo...
3 Indians accused of Nijjar killing appear before Canadian court amid pro-Khalistani slogans
Nijjar was shot and killed after he stepped out of a gurdwar...
In Haryana, 'Bahu' vs 'bahu' vs 'chacha sasur': Chautalas fight among themselves in Hisar Lok Sabha seat
JJP MLA Naina Chautala, and INLD candidate Sunaina Chautala ...