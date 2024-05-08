Punjab: On first day, 15 file papers for Lok Sabha poll

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 7

A total of 15 nominations were filed for the Lok Sabha poll today. The highest number of nominations, five, have been filed from Ferozepur and three from Patiala.

CEO Sibin C said, “No candidate filed nomination papers for the Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Fatehgarh Sahib and Bathinda parliamentary constituency on May 7.”

