On fresh advisory, 1,000 walk to Kharkiv suburb

Tribune News Service

Aparna Banerji

Jalandhar, March 3

Following the Indian Government’s fresh advisory, around 1,000 students have made it to Pesochin, a western suburb of Ukraine’s Kharkiv city, on foot since last night. The Centre had asked its nationals stranded in the country’s second largest city to head to Pesochin, Babaye and Bezlyudovka.

Act of kindness Amid the chaos, some Ukrainians are going out of the way to help Indians, who aren’t being allowed on trains by locals. “At Kharkiv station, my daughter, Jashmeen Kaur (in pic), befriended an elderly woman who waited along with her family to board a train. When Ukrainians got food for their people, the woman insisted on giving it to Indians too. That’s the only meal my daughter had since she left her bunker,” said Tejinder Kaur.

Stranded in a heavily bombed area near Kharkiv with no lights or phones, the students now await a ride out. They are putting up in two hostels and parents claimed an additional 1,600 Indian students were expected to arrive by evening.