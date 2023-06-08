On Governor’s advice, Punjab to press for second line of defence in border areas

Tribune News Service

Ruchika M Khanna

Chandigarh, June 7

With a “push” from Governor Banwarilal Purohit, the government will renew its demand for having a second line of defence at the International Border. It will seek the deployment of five IRB battalions for the purpose.

Though the demand was made in 2020-21 to counter separatist activities, it was reportedly dropped. It has now been renewed on the “suggestion” of the Governor after his last visit to the border areas. In an action taken report (ATR), submitted by the government to the Governor, coinciding with his fourth tour of the districts bordering Pakistan, the government has informed him that the DGP has sent a proposal to the Chief Minister to be taken up with the Union Ministry of Home Affairs.

Considering the “high” security threat, the Governor has also asked for constant sharing of all intelligence on the Subsidiary Multi-Agency Centre (SMAC) platform. The state government has said this unit has been functional since January 2009 and deals with all inputs on militancy, threat, espionage, trans-border smuggling, human trafficking, etc, and monthly meetings are being held.

With frequent “drone infiltrations”, the Governor had asked the state to strengthen its anti-drone measures. The government has admitted that 501 drones have been sighted since 2019.

“As much as 233.423 kg of heroin has been seized, besides arms and ammunition. Jammers have been used to block drones and the DRDO is working on developing anti-drone technology,” says the ATR.

The government has also agreed to install CCTV cameras at vantage points within four months at a cost of Rs 19.25 crore.

Govt lists seizure in Action Taken Report

One of the points of fracas between the Governor and the government, every time the former visits the border areas, is his statements against the latter’s inability to control drug smuggling

The state government, in its ATR, said between January 2017 and May 2023, 69,012 cases have been registered against drug smugglers and Rs 29.82 crore drug money had been seized

“As much as 3,419 kg of heroin, 3,797 kg of opium, 2,63,135 kg of poppy husk, 683 kg of charas, 48 kg of ICE and 4,26,420 injections have been seized,” reads the ATR

‘Set up village defence committees’