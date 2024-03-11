On Parkash Singh Badal’s first death anniversary, Sukhbir Badal again appeals for panthic unity

Badal (Muktsar), March 10
On the first death anniversary of former Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal, SAD chief Sukhbir Badal today again appealed to all splinter Akali groups to reunite and said, “Complete panthic unity will be a true homage to his father.”
Badal passed away after prolonged illness on April 25 last year.
Addressing a gathering at Badal village, Sukhbir said, “It is impossible to become Badal Sahib, but I am ready to sacrifice everything for the ‘Quam’ and Punjab like him. My father, whom everyone called ‘Baapu’ or ‘Badal Sahib’ was a nationalist, true democrat and secular in his approach.”
He said, “His actions made him such a respectable leader that his opponents too showered praises on him.”
From the BJP, its state chief Sunil Jakhar, ex-MLAs Arvind Khanna and Jagdeep Singh Nakai were also present. However, none from the saffron party’s national leadership turned up.
Jakhar said, “Badal Sahib was my political mentor, a statesman and ‘Vikas Purush’. He was a humble man. I served as the Leader of the Opposition during his government. We both once even went to meet the Chairman of the Planning Commission to save this area from waterlogging.”
He said, “Badal Sahib allied with the BJP after more than a decade of strife to usher in peace and communal harmony in the state. He has left a legacy and big responsibility for Sukhbir.” Jakhar also took potshots at the AAP government and the incumbent Leader of the Opposition, but did not name anyone.
However, he did not say a word about the possibility of the SAD-BJP alliance for the 2024 Lok Sabha poll.
From the Congress, former MP Sher Singh Ghubaya and ex-MLA Raminder Singh Awla were present.
INLD patriarch Om Prakash Chautala said, “We have personal relations with the Badal family. He was a brave man, who fought vehemently for the farmers’ issues and spent more than a decade in jails. We all should take a pledge here to forget all political differences and work for the welfare of this agricultural state.”
Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala called Badal as Nelson Mandela of the state politics.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
#BJP #Muktsar #Parkash Singh Badal #Sukhbir Badal #Sunil Jakhar
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi inaugurates, lays foundation stones for 114 National Highway projects worth Rs 1 lakh crore
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Minister of R...
Furnish electoral bonds’ details to Election Commission by March 12, Supreme Court tells SBI
A 5-judge Constitution Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud dismi...
Central Government likely to notify CAA rules today
Citizenship (Amendment) Act was passed in December 2019
Congress leader moves Supreme Court seeking to restrain Centre from appointing new ECs
Two vacancies of election commissioners have arisen followin...
We need your votes; those claiming they will get 370 seats don’t need your votes, says Arvind Kejriwal in Punjab’s Mohali
Bhagwant Mann and Arvind Kejriwal launch the party campaign ...