On R-Day, Punjab Governor Banwari Lal Purohit recalls Punjab's role in nation-building

Tribune News Service

Mohali, January 27

Governor Banwari Lal Purohit unfurled the national flag at 73rd Republic Day function held in Mohali on Wednesday.

In his address, Purohit congratulated all the citizens and called upon them to take an oath to follow the basic tenets of the Constitution. He said the country will continue to march towards progress only by following the principles of the Constitution.

He said the contribution of Punjab in the work of nation-building is very important. Countless times Punjab was wounded by invaders but every time the brave sons of Punjab protected the country. That is why the whole country believes in Punjab’s spirit. He further said Punjab is the land of Guru Nanak Dev, Guru Gobind Singh, saints and prophets, this is the land of heroes like Lala Lajpat Rai, Sardar Bhagat Singh and Sukhdev.

The Governor said that the country is currently celebrating 75 years of independence. We have to mobilize with new energy to fulfill the dream of modern India that our freedom fighters had dreamed of. He said that in 2047, when the country will celebrate 100 years of its Independence, then the height at which it will be, will be decided by our hard work today and our decisions today.

Earlier, the Governor took salute from the march past led by ASP Dr Darpan Ahluwalia and Assistant Parade Commander DSP Major Sumer Singh.

