On Samyukt Kisan Morcha call, farmers to reach Chandigarh today

Chandigarh, November 25

On a call given for three-day protest by Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), a large number of vehicles carrying farmers from across the state have started reaching Mohali-Chandigarh barrier.

Earlier, SKM had made a strong appeal to all farmers to join in large numbers on November 26 to 28 in state capitals to protest against failure of the Centre in fulfilling its promises made to the farmers of India in the December 2021 agreement of guaranteeing MSP of C2+50% with assured procurement.

SKM had also appealed to all farmers and democratic forces to join the ‘mahapadav’ in state capitals. A large number of tractors, trailers and other vehicles carrying farmers have already started reaching Mohali where the Chandigarh Police has sealed the borders.

The SKM had said that Centre is continuing with its pro-corporate policies to help Indian and foreign companies control agriculture and rural trade, sell costly inputs, purchase crops at throwaway prices, establish food processing industry and establish monopoly over the food market. This is leading to impoverishment of peasants, their expulsion from land and them being reduced to cheap labour.

Though paddy procurement has begun, procurement facility is deficient and middlemen rule, forcing peasants to sell their paddy at Rs 500/quintal below the MSP.

