On the run, Amritpal Singh, Papalpreet 'stayed' at Hoshiarpur gurdwara

Hoshiarpur, April 4

After pro-Khalistan activist Amritpal Singh managed to hoodwink the police for a second time near Hoshiarpur on March 28, it has now become clear that a gurdwara reportedly helped the fugitive.

Invited in February too As long as the police and the administration are probing the matter, I cannot divulge any details. Amritpal was our invitee even on February 4. — Jathedar Gurmeet Singh, Nadalon Gurdwara

Two police officers, including Amritsar (Rural) SSP Satinder Singh and Jalandhar AIG (Counter Intelligence) Navjot Mahal got a tip-off that Amritpal and his aide Papalpreet had reached Gurdwara Janam Asthan Sant Baba Nidhan Singh, Nadalon village, Hoshiarpur, on March 27. They also had information that the duo would move to the new location on the evening of March 28.

It has come to the fore that Amritpal had paid obeisance at Nadalon gurdwara a number of times and he was closely associated with its chief Jathedar Gurmeet Singh.

On March 27, leaving Amritpal and Papalpreet behind in his lodge at the gurdwara, Jathedar Gurmeet Singh had reportedly gone to Amritsar to attend a meeting convened by Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh.

Sources in the gurdwara said, “Jathedar Gurmeet Singh had gone to Amritsar on March 27. He took a message of Amritpal to Akal Takht Jathedar that he wanted to surrender there, but the plan could not somehow materialise.”

Confirming the development, the gurdwara head said, “As long as the police and the administration are probing the matter, I cannot divulge any details. Amritpal was our invitee even on February 4, when we had organised a huge gathering on the occasion of birth anniversary of our founder Baba Nidhan Singh.” Posters of this event could still be seen pasted on the walls of the gurdwara.

This shrine is affiliated to Gurdwara Langar Sahib of Hazoor Sahib. It is located 16 km away from Phagwara-Hoshiarpur highway at a tri-junction of three districts, including Hoshiarpur, Kapurthala (Phagwara) and Nawanshahr (Banga).

The gurdwara has 50 branches in Punjab and 250 throughout the country. Amritpal and his aides stayed at its branches in Pilibhit (Uttar Pradesh), Uttarakhand, Saproad in Phagwara and Sahnewal in Ludhiana. He had even used their vehicles to enter Punjab and move to other destinations.

The police are reportedly going soft on the gurdwara authorities to avoid any backlash from the Sikh community ahead of Jalandhar bypoll.

Crucial days ahead

The police said Amritpal could surrender on April 7 at Talwandi Sabo where Giani Harpreet Singh has convened a “special gathering” to discuss the role of Sikhs and Punjabi journalism

The police said he might surrender at Akal Takht, Amritsar; Takht Sri Damdama Sahib, Talwandi Sabo; or Takht Sri Kesgarh Sahib, Anandpur Sahib, on Baisakhi

‘Credit war’ among policemen

A policeman said credit war had erupted among the senior police officers ever since the DGP reportedly announced prize money and promotion for the cops arresting Amritpal

Senior officers leading the search operation on March 28 served as SSPs in Mohali in 2021

