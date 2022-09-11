On the run for 105 days, sixth shooter Mundi held at Nepal border

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 10

Over three months after the killing of singer Sidhu Moosewala, the sixth and last shooter, Deepak Mundi, finally landed in the police net near the India-Nepal border in Siliguri, West Bengal, on Saturday.

Police sources said Mundi and his two aides — Kapil Pandit and Rajinder, alias Joker — were nabbed near Pani Tanki, close to Naxalbari village in Siliguri.

Op near Naxalbari village in Siliguri Mundi of Bhiwani was last of the six-member gang involved in singer’s killing

Arrested from Naxalbari village near the Indo-Nepal border in Siliguri

Operation jointly carried out by Punjab, Delhi police & Central agencies

Eluded arrest for 15 weeks even as police of several states were on his trail Bishnoi aide nabbed with arms in Kharar A Lawrence Bishnoi gang member who had sheltered 2 shooters arrested on Saturday

Manpreet Singh, alias Bhima, of Doraha was nabbed from Kharar with 11 pistols

Moosewala was shot dead at Jawahar Ke village in Mansa on May 29. The police had identified six shooters — Priyavrat Fauji, Kashish, Ankit Sersa, Deepak Mundi, Manpreet Singh and Jagrup Singh Roopa — who were part of the two modules allegedly involved in the killing. While the special cell of the Delhi Police nabbed Fauji, Kashish and Sersa, the Punjab Police neutralised Roopa and Manpreet in an encounter in Amritsar.

Mundi belongs to Bhiwani. As per the police challan, he wanted to kill Moosewala himself. Baldev Nikku of Mansa, who is in police custody for allegedly giving information about the singer’s movement to Canada-based Goldy Brar, told the police that Mundi had told his accomplices that only he would fire shots at the singer.

In a tweet, Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav said Mundi was arrested in a massive operation carried out jointly by the Punjab and Delhi police along with central agencies. Though details of the operation were awaited, the sources said Mundi managed to elude arrest for almost 15 weeks even as different agencies were on his trail.

Earlier, the police had narrowly missed arresting him along with shooters Priyavrat Fauji and Kashish on June 19 in Gujarat as Mundi left the place just a day before the police operation. It was later believed that he was hiding with shooter Ankit Sersa and arms supplier Sachin Bhiwani, but he was not with them when they were arrested.

Interestingly, his photos released today did not match with earlier photos carried in the mainstream media and social media platforms. Though the source of earlier images was also the police, officials today claimed those were not released by them.

Meanwhile, the Mohali police today nabbed a Bishnoi gang member who had given shelter to shooters Jagroop Singh Roopa and Manpreet Singh at a Mohali house. The suspect, Manpreet Singh, alias Bhima, of Doraha, was arrested with 11 pistols, three live rounds and a car in Kharar. Mohali SSP Vivek S Soni said, “Bhima’s arrest is a major success as police teams were pursuing him for quite some time.” Sources said the BMW car, registered in the name of one Jasmeet Singh, was used to supply drugs and arms.