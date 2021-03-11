On the run, jail inmate nabbed after three days

Tribune News Service

Patiala, August 16

Three days after an undertrial, who was lodged at the Patiala Central Jail, escaped on Friday, the Nabha police arrested him on Sunday evening. The police have allegedly recovered drugs from his possession.

The Nabha police had put up a check-post in the area for security check. “As we signalled him to stop for checking, he tried to flee, but was caught by the alert cops,” said senior police officials. He was travelling on a bike when arrested.

Officials said inmate Maninder Singh of Lubana Karmu village escaped after scaling the jail’s boundary wall on Friday evening.

Sources said when jail staff went to his barrack to take him for the court hearing, they found him missing on Saturday morning.

“We will investigate as to who helped him procure a bike and provided him drugs,” said senior officials.