Sidhu Moosewala killing: Once Sachin Thapan Bishnoi extradited from Azerbaijan, police to seek remand: Mansa SSP

Sukhmeet Bhasin
Mansa, July 31
The Mansa police have reportedly submitted a dossier with the Ministry of External Affairs for early extradition of Sachin Thapan Bishnoi, a key accused in Sidhu Moosewala murder case from Azerbaijan.
Mansa Senior Superintendent of Police Dr Nanak Singh said they were working closely with the MEA for the extradition of Sachin, who belongs to Fazilka district. “The extradition process is underway. Once he reaches India, we will seek his remand for questioning in the Moosewala’s murder case,” the SSP said.
Sachin, a nephew of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, and Goldy Brar hatched the conspiracy to kill Moosewala. According to the police, Sachin and Anmol Bishnoi hired the shooters and provided arms and ammunition to them.
Sachin had fled to Dubai on a fake passport shortly after the murder of Moosewala. He is also on radar of the Dubai police for allegedly demanding Rs 50 crore from a businessman.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Curfew imposed in Haryana’s Nuh following violence; state seeks 20 RAF companies from Centre
A religious building torched in Sector 57 at Gurugram
17 workers killed as crane falls on bridge slab during Samruddhi Expressway construction in Maharashtra
Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announces probe
‘Horrendous’: Supreme Court raps cops for delaying Manipur gang rape FIR, hints at SIT probe
Two victims in video move top court for independent probe
Supreme Court refuses to hear plea on sexual violence in Opposition-ruled states
Says violence perpetrated against women in Manipur was of 'u...
Chandrayaan-3 leaves Earth's orbit, heads toward Moon
The Lunar-Orbit Insertion is planned for August 5