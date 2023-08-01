Sidhu Moosewala killing: Once Sachin Thapan Bishnoi extradited from Azerbaijan, police to seek remand: Mansa SSP

Tribune News Service

Sukhmeet Bhasin

Mansa, July 31

The Mansa police have reportedly submitted a dossier with the Ministry of External Affairs for early extradition of Sachin Thapan Bishnoi, a key accused in Sidhu Moosewala murder case from Azerbaijan.

Mansa Senior Superintendent of Police Dr Nanak Singh said they were working closely with the MEA for the extradition of Sachin, who belongs to Fazilka district. “The extradition process is underway. Once he reaches India, we will seek his remand for questioning in the Moosewala’s murder case,” the SSP said.

Sachin, a nephew of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, and Goldy Brar hatched the conspiracy to kill Moosewala. According to the police, Sachin and Anmol Bishnoi hired the shooters and provided arms and ammunition to them.

Sachin had fled to Dubai on a fake passport shortly after the murder of Moosewala. He is also on radar of the Dubai police for allegedly demanding Rs 50 crore from a businessman.

