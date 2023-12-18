Once whistleblower, now AAP delaying probe into Punjab Vidhan Sabha job 'scam'

Tribune News Service

Vishav Bharti

Chandigarh, December 17

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which blew whistle on the Punjab Vidhan Sabha recruitment “scam” while in the Opposition, now seems to be trying its best to sweep the same “scam” under the carpet.

What raised eyebrows No reservation policy was implemented during the appointments to various posts in the Vidhan Sabha

Some of the appointed persons were taught typing skills after they had joined the office

More than 1,800 candidates were interviewed for the jobs in a single day

According to sources in the government, almost three months have passed but the government is yet to give permission to the Vigilance Bureau (VB) to start a regular inquiry into the Vidhan Sabha recruitment “scam” of the previous Congress-led government.

In the “scam”, more than 150 persons connected to politically influential persons, including then Speaker Rana KP Singh, were allegedly given regular jobs illegally.

To start a regular inquiry, the VB had approached the government with a request for permission under Section 17-A of the Prevention of Corruption Act, in September this year but there has been no progress yet.

The issue pertains to recruitment of more than 150 alleged illegal appointments which were made on various posts such as clerks, peons, stenos, etc., in the Vidhan Sabha during the tenure of Rana KP Singh.

As per the preliminary inquiry report sent to the government by the Vigilance Bureau, it was found that recruitment process was manipulated as appointments were made on a regular basis despite showing them in the advertisements as temporary posts.

On the top of this, appointments were made on the basis of merit list prepared solely on the basis of interviews. Interestingly, interviews of more than 1,800 candidates were held in a single day.

Due to the large number of candidates, it was hurriedly decided to conduct the test in two shifts but same question paper was used in both shifts.

What has raised the eyebrows was that the appointment letters were issued at different time to candidates instead of issuing at the same time as the selection process was common.

Last year just before the elections, AAP had held a press conference and blew whistle on the scam. AAP leader Harjot Singh Bains, who is now a minister in the government, had alleged that the majority of the selected candidates secured jobs on political recommendations made by Congress leaders and some bureaucrats in the previous government.

#Aam Aadmi Party AAP