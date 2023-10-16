Ferozepur: One dead, 2 hurt after falling from Ferris wheel

Our Correspondent

Ferozepur, October 15

In a tragic incident which took place last night, a boy died and two others got injured when they fell from a Ferris wheel which had been set up at a religious fair being held at Dulchi Ke village near the Indo-Pakistan border in this district.

The deceased has been identified as Amandeep Singh (16), a resident of Kaluwala village. Mangal Singh, his elder brother, said his siblings Amandeep and Gurpreet, besides some other boys, had gone to see the fair. “My brother fell from the Ferris wheel during a ride as it was being rotated at high speed. He was badly injured and we had to rush him to a hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries,” said Mangal.

“I demand that the government must take stern action against the organisers of the fair,” he added.

The names of the other two who were injured could not be ascertained as their parents preferred not to disclose their identities. Amandeep was a student of Class IX.

