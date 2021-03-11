One held for double murder

Tribune News Service

Abohar: Purshotam Singh and his wife Sukhdeep Kaur were found dead at their home in Jhurarkhera village on Thursday. The accused has been identified as Baldev Singh. SSP Bhupinder Singh said, “The CCTV footage helped the police to crack the case.” Probe indicated that Baldev suspected his wife of having an affair with Purshotam. The accused has been booked under relevant sections of the IPC. OC

2 bodies recovered from canal

Abohar: The bodies of Narinder Kumar (20) and his aunt Chander Kala (22) were recovered from Sardul canal in Hanumangarh on Wednesday. The duo was reported missing on Tuesday. Kumar’s bike was found abandoned near the canal in Nagrana village. A social worker made a video of the bike and uploaded it on social media. OC

Teen dies by suicide

Abohar: Badal Sabra (15) reportedly died by suicide on Thursday. He was found hanging from a ceiling fan in the servants’ quarters of a house owned by former sarpanch Rajesh Bunty in Amarpura village. The deceased belonged to Monabari village of Sonitpur district in Assam. The body has been shifted to the civil hospital. OC

Ensure weekly offs to students: NMC

Faridkot: After receiving complaints from MD/MS students that they were under stress due to long working hours and no weekly offs, the National Medical Commission (NMC) on Wednesday asked medical colleges to take care of the students’ mental health by ensuring that they get adequate rest and weekly offs.