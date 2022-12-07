One held with five pistols, bullets in Fatehgarh Sahib

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, December 6

The police claim to have busted a gang of arms smugglers with the arrest of one of its member, who was going to supply weapons to gangsters in Punjab.

The accused has been identified as Bir Partap Singh, alias Billu, a resident of Hoshiarpur.

The police seized five pistols and 26 live cartridges from the gang member. These arms were smuggled from Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh, the police said. The gang member was booked under Sections 384 and 120B, IPC, and 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act.

Dr Ravjot Grewal, SSP, said on a specific information a CIA staff team led by Inspector Amarbir Singh laid a naka on GT Road, Sirhind, near Tarkhan Majra T-point. The team stopped a bus for checking at the naka, the SSP said.

The police seized three .315 bore pistols, two .32 bore pistols and 26 bullets from Billu.

#fatehgarh sahib #Hoshiarpur