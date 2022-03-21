Punjab: 'One MLA, one pension' in the works

Tribune News Service

Sanjeev Singh Bariana

Chandigarh, March 20

The AAP government in Punjab is mulling one pension for every MLA, doing away with the practice of pension for each term served as an elected representative. Reliable sources within the party told The Tribune that the ‘one MLA, one pension’ proposal was under active consideration at the highest level.

“Our legislature group in the previous Assembly too had demanded that MLAs be allowed only one pension. If not during this House session, the matter will certainly be taken up shortly,” a party leader said. Harpal Cheema, then LoP, had in a communication to the Speaker last year suggested that former MLAs be paid only one pension.

Besides getting a pension of Rs 75,150 for one term, the MLAs in Punjab are given an additional 66 per cent of the pension amount for every subsequent term. Former CM Rajinder Kaur Bhattal, Congress leader Lal Singh and former minister Sarwan Singh Phillaur get a pension of Rs 3.25 lakh each. Senior leader BS Bhunder draws a pension of Rs 2.75 lakh and SS Dhindsa Rs 2.25 lakh.

Five-time CM Parkash Singh Bada has decided to forgo his pension, asking the government to use the money for public welfare. Had he not done so, he would have drawn a pension of Rs 5,76,150.

