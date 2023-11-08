One nabbed near border in Amritsar sector, 1-kg heroin and two motorcycles seized

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 8

The security agencies apprehended an Indian national near the International Border in the Amritsar Sector on Tuesday evening and seized 1-kg narcotics, believed to be dropped by a drone, and two motorcycles.

On intervening night of November 7-8, the Border Security Force (BSF) intercepted a drone and troops heard sound of something being dropped near Bachhi Wind village, a BSF officer said.

A search was carried out in the depth area by the BSF, when troops observed that some persons were trying to escape from a paddy field.

Troops challenged and chased them and one person was arrested while others managed to flee, he added. During further search of the area, two abandoned motorcycles were also recovered.

A joint search operation with the Punjab Police was carried out on Wednesday morning, during which two packets wrapped in yellow adhesive tape containing 1-kg heroin were found in the fields adjacent to the village.