One nation, one poll in 3rd term: Rajnath Singh

Tribune News Service

Archit Watts

Bathinda, May 26

Addressing a rally in favour of Bathinda BJP candidate Parampal Kaur Sidhu, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh today said if the Modi government retains power in the Centre, “one nation, one election” would be implemented within the next five years.

Rajnath Singh in Bathinda on Sunday. Pawan Sharma

Though Rajnath targeted the Congress and AAP on the issues of illegal mining, drugs, gangster culture and rising debt, he did not speak a word against former Union Minister and Bathinda MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal, wife of SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal.

“If someone asks me what Punjab is, I will say prakaram, bal, sahas, shaurya aur deshbhakti ka sangam jis dharti pe hota hai use hi hum Punjab kehte hain. This is the land of Guru Nanak Dev.”

He claimed that it was because of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s telephonic conversation with the presidents of Russia and Ukraine that the war between the two countries stopped for four hours and 22,500 youngsters were evacuated safely.

“You are aware about the drug menace in Punjab. ‘Chitta’ and heroin are openly available. Give a chance to the BJP, I will see who does the business of ‘chitta’, heroin and illicit liquor in the state,” said Rajnath.

“They (opponents) allege that the ED and the CBI are being misused. Shouldn’t the corruption end? The rivals are stating that if we get more than 400 seats, we will change the Constitution. They have forgotten how many elected governments they dissolved in the past,” he added.

Targeting former CM Charanjit Singh Channi for his remarks “stuntbaazi” on the Poonch terror attack, the Defence Minister said, “No state was free from terrorism during the Congress rule. Now, the situation has improved and just one or two terror incidents occur in Kashmir. We can even cross the border to get rid of our enemies.”

He said, “Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann enjoys going to Delhi to mark his attendance.”

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Manpreet Badal #Rajnath Singh