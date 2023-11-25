One school bus impounded, seven challaned for violating traffic rules

Our Correspondent

Praful Chander Nagpal

Fazilka, November 24

As many as seven school vehicles have been issued challans and one has been impounded by the district administration for flouting traffic rules in Fazilka town today.

The discrepancies were detected during a surprise checking conducted by Fazilka Deputy Commissioner Senu Duggal on the school vans and vehicles plying on the road in the town. She was accompanied by Child Security Officer and traffic police officials.

The DC asked the concerned owners and drivers not to take prescribed safety protocols lightly, and urged the stakeholders including principals and parents of the school children that safety of the children cannot be compromised at any cost.

