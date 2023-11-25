One school bus impounded, seven challaned for violating traffic rules

Praful Chander Nagpal
Fazilka, November 24
As many as seven school vehicles have been issued challans and one has been impounded by the district administration for flouting traffic rules in Fazilka town today.
The discrepancies were detected during a surprise checking conducted by Fazilka Deputy Commissioner Senu Duggal on the school vans and vehicles plying on the road in the town. She was accompanied by Child Security Officer and traffic police officials.
The DC asked the concerned owners and drivers not to take prescribed safety protocols lightly, and urged the stakeholders including principals and parents of the school children that safety of the children cannot be compromised at any cost.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rajasthan Assembly election 2023 LIVE updates: Vasundhara Raje, Sachin Pilot do 'puja' before polling
People turn up at polling booths in large numbers
Uttarakhand tunnel rescue: Option of manual drilling being considered
Drilling at the collapsed portion of the tunnel to rescue th...
Mumbai couple sells 1-month-old daughter for Rs 14,000, 2-year-old son for Rs 60,000 to buy drugs
The arrested include parents Shabbir and Sania Khan and Shak...
No reason to discredit SEBI in Adani-Hindenburg case: Supreme Court
Says can’t ask it to take media reports as gospel truth | Re...
Wife punches husband to death for not taking her to Dubai for birthday celebration
The incident took place at the couple's apartment, located i...