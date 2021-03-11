‘One Station One Product’ scheme launched in Punjab’s Ferozepur Railway division

Tribune News Service

Kulwinder Sandhu

Moga, May 26

Ferozepur Railway division, while launching the ‘One Station One Product’, has selected 152 railway stations across Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir to make them a promotional sales hub for local products.

It is a step towards promoting the ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ and ‘Vocal for Local’ programme, which allows the rail passengers to experience the rich heritage of India by buying these products.

The railways is taking an initiative to provide opportunities and create additional income opportunities for underprivileged sections of society.

The objectives of the scheme are to promote local and indigenous products and provide an opportunity to earn livelihood through skill development of local weavers, artisans, craftsmen, etc.

The main railway stations selected under this scheme are Amritsar, Jammu Tawi, Jalandhar City, Jalandhar Cantonment, Ludhiana, Ferozepur Cantonment, Muktsar, Moga, Fazilka, Phagwara, Verka, Sultanpur Lodhi, Pathankot Junction, Pathankot Cantonment, Mata Vaishno Devi Katra, Udhampur, Budgam, Avantipura, Baramulla, Qazigund, Jwalamukhi, Baijnath, Paprola, Kangra, Jogindernagar, Panchrukhi, among others.

At these stations, local products like handlooms, artworks, phulkari, khadi products, milk products, woolen/hosiery products, sports goods and apparel, Kashmiri nuts and spices, local agricultural and food products, etc. will be displayed and sold on the stalls or kiosks allotted by the railways to the local people.

A spokesman of the railways in Ferozepur division said artisans/weavers having identity cards issued by the Development Commissioner of Handicrafts, Development Commissioner of Handlooms or Central/state governments, Tribal Cooperative Marketing Development Federation of India, National Handloom Development Corporation, Khadi and Village Industries Commission, or enrolled in Prime Minister ‘self-help groups’ registered in the employment generation scheme and people from the deprived sections of society will be given priority in the allotment of stalls or kiosks.

While launching the scheme under the pilot project, four stalls/kiosks have been made at Amritsar railway station for a period of 15 days.