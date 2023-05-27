One year gone, still waiting for justice, says Moosewala’s mother

Tribune News Service

Mansa, May 26

A blood donation camp will be organised at Musa village and a candlelight march will be held in Mansa on Sidhu Moosewala’s first ‘barsi’ on May 29. A large numbers of the fans of the slain singer are expected to attend both events.

The singer’s parents and his fans are perturbed over ‘tardy probe’ into his murder. His parents say one year has gone by, but they are still waiting for justice.

Moosewala’s paternal uncle Chamkaur Singh said a blood donation camp would be organised by the panchayat at Musa village and a candlelight march would be held in Mansa to pay tribute to the slain singer on May 29.

Moosewala’s mother Charan Kaur said, “A year has passed since my son’s murder. Although we have no hope, we wait for justice. His father has gone abroad for the preparation of a hologram, which will be presented soon.”

She said, “Till the killers and conspirators of Sidhu Moosewala’s murder get punishment, our fight for justice will continue. His murder is a part of a big conspiracy. So, it’s important to expose the faces of all conspirators.”

Charan Kaur said she was proud of her son, who had earned a name for himself and also the love of people from across the world.

Moosewala’s father Balkaur Singh, who is in the UK, met British MPs Preet Kaur Gill and Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi. The two Sikh MPs promised to continue their support to the slain singer’s family in its fight for justice.

Moosewala was shot dead at Jawaharke village of Mansa district on May 29 last year. He was driving an SUV when it was waylaid by six assailants, who sprayed him with bullets.

The investigation in the case was still on and some arrests had been made in this connection. Recently, two accused in the case were killed in a clash at the Goindwal Sahib jail.